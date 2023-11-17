IMD issues red alert as cyclone ‘Midhili’ set to hit northeastern states, bring rainfall

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Nov 17: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted rainfall in parts of Assam and other Northeast states on November 17 and 18, 2023, amid ongoing dry weather conditions.

Yellow and red alerts have been issued for certain areas in the Northeast and parts of Tripura and Mizoram respectively. A report from IMD revealed that a Deep Depression over the Northwest Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm named ‘Midhili’.

As of 5.30 am on Friday, the storm was centred near latitude 20.1°N and longitude 88.5°E, approximately 190 km east of Paradip, Odisha, 200 km south-southeast of Digha, West Bengal, and 220 km southwest of Khepupara, Bangladesh. The storm moved north-northeastwards at a speed of 20 kmph in the past six hours.

A north-northeastward movement is expected to continue, with the potential to cross the Bangladesh coast near Khepupara. This movement is anticipated to occur on the night of November 17 and the early hours of November 18, 2023, with wind speeds ranging from 60-70 kmph and gusts up to 80 kmph.

This weather shift is predicted to cause light to moderate rainfall in most areas, with isolated heavy rainfall likely over parts of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on November 17 and 18, 2023. Very heavy rainfall is also expected at isolated places over Mizoram and Tripura on November 17.

The IMD has also forecast light to moderate rainfall at many places in Assam and Meghalaya, with isolated heavy rainfall likely over south Assam and east Meghalaya on November 17 and 18, 2023. The IMD also mentioned that the weather is expected to remain dry from November 19 onwards.