28 C
Guwahati
Friday, August 2, 2024
type here...

Imphal East protest: Police warn against circulating videos of students

The announcement comes following a rally that escalated into violence on August 1, necessitating the deployment of tear gas by the state police to manage the situation.

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 2: The Manipur Police on Thursday issued a strong caution regarding the dissemination of videos showing distressed students during a recent demonstration in Imphal East.

- Advertisement -

The announcement comes following a rally that escalated into violence on August 1, necessitating the deployment of tear gas by the state police to manage the situation.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Manipur Police stated, “The crowd turned unruly and started attacking police vehicles and pelted stones. The police had to resort to firing minimum rounds of tear gas shells to control the unruly crowd.”

As per reports, videos depicting students in a state of panic inside classrooms started to circulate on social media.

“Some people made videos of students being panicked in classrooms and circulated in social media with the intention of spreading panic amongst the public and students,” the police statement noted.

- Advertisement -

The police authorities have further requested the public to avoid sharing these videos, highlighting the possible legal ramifications.

“It is appealed to the public not to do such things for creating panic among the general masses, else strict legal action will be taken,” the Manipur Police added.

7 Exciting Things To Do At Kaziranga National Park
7 Exciting Things To Do At Kaziranga National Park
10 Sites Recently Added To UNESCO World Heritage List
10 Sites Recently Added To UNESCO World Heritage List
Discover 8 Stunning Canyons in India
Discover 8 Stunning Canyons in India
10 Herbs and Plants to Naturally Repel Mosquitoes
10 Herbs and Plants to Naturally Repel Mosquitoes
8 Light And Healthy South-Indian Meals Under 100 Calories
8 Light And Healthy South-Indian Meals Under 100 Calories
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam’s Recruitment Model gains national recognition; over 97,000 jobs delivered since...

The Hills Times -
7 Exciting Things To Do At Kaziranga National Park 10 Sites Recently Added To UNESCO World Heritage List Discover 8 Stunning Canyons in India 10 Herbs and Plants to Naturally Repel Mosquitoes 8 Light And Healthy South-Indian Meals Under 100 Calories