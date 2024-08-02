Imphal East protest: Police warn against circulating videos of students

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 2: The Manipur Police on Thursday issued a strong caution regarding the dissemination of videos showing distressed students during a recent demonstration in Imphal East.

The announcement comes following a rally that escalated into violence on August 1, necessitating the deployment of tear gas by the state police to manage the situation.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Manipur Police stated, “The crowd turned unruly and started attacking police vehicles and pelted stones. The police had to resort to firing minimum rounds of tear gas shells to control the unruly crowd.”

On 01.08.2024, during a rally at Akampat, Imphal East, the crowd turned unruly and started attacking police vehicles and pelted stones. The police had to resort to firing minimum rounds of tear gas shells to control the unruly crowd.

— Manipur Police (@manipur_police) August 2, 2024

As per reports, videos depicting students in a state of panic inside classrooms started to circulate on social media.

“Some people made videos of students being panicked in classrooms and circulated in social media with the intention of spreading panic amongst the public and students,” the police statement noted.

The police authorities have further requested the public to avoid sharing these videos, highlighting the possible legal ramifications.

“It is appealed to the public not to do such things for creating panic among the general masses, else strict legal action will be taken,” the Manipur Police added.