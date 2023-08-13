27 C
Guwahati
Sunday, August 13, 2023
Incessant rain led landslides damage roads, houses in Kiphire

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Aug 12: Incessant rain led landslides caused
damage to several houses, roads and drainage system at
Kiphire town.
Kiphire to Pungro town road has been totally cut off near
Kiphire town. Authorities said it could take some time to
restore the road. Though roads in several pockets of the town
were also blocked, Kiphire District Disaster Management
Authority (DDMC) later cleared the landslides, sources said.

It was reported that drainage at Mission Compound Ward,
which was washed away after heavy downpour, was likely to
cause landslide in the residential area.
Some families from High School Ward, Medical ward, Kipongya
wards, Longya ward and Mission Compound ward were also
evacuated to safer areas. DDMC Kiphire under the
chairmanship of DC Kiphire, John Tsulise Sangtam and others
including SDO(C) Longtiba and DDMA Kiphire staff visited the
spot.

Chairing the monthly District Planning and Development Board
(DPDB) meeting on Thursday, the deputy commissioner and
DPDB Kiphire vice chairman John Tsulise Sangtam directed all
responsible departments including PWD (R&amp;B) and National
Highway (NH) Kiphire to act swiftly by using all the machineries
available to restore the affected areas.

