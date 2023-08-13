Incessant rain led landslides damage roads, houses in Kiphire

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 12: Incessant rain led landslides caused

damage to several houses, roads and drainage system at

Kiphire town.

Kiphire to Pungro town road has been totally cut off near

Kiphire town. Authorities said it could take some time to

restore the road. Though roads in several pockets of the town

were also blocked, Kiphire District Disaster Management

Authority (DDMC) later cleared the landslides, sources said.

It was reported that drainage at Mission Compound Ward,

which was washed away after heavy downpour, was likely to

cause landslide in the residential area.

Some families from High School Ward, Medical ward, Kipongya

wards, Longya ward and Mission Compound ward were also

evacuated to safer areas. DDMC Kiphire under the

chairmanship of DC Kiphire, John Tsulise Sangtam and others

including SDO(C) Longtiba and DDMA Kiphire staff visited the

spot.

Chairing the monthly District Planning and Development Board

(DPDB) meeting on Thursday, the deputy commissioner and

DPDB Kiphire vice chairman John Tsulise Sangtam directed all

responsible departments including PWD (R&B) and National

Highway (NH) Kiphire to act swiftly by using all the machineries

available to restore the affected areas.