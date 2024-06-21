INDIA bloc representatives calls on Manipur Governor

IMPHAL, June 20: Representatives of INDIA bloc comprising of ten political party leaders called on Governor of Manipur Anusuiya Uikey at Raj Bhavan recently and requested to take steps to solve the ongoing impasse in the State. The political delegation was led by Okram Ibobi Singh, CLP Leader and former chief minister of Manipur along with Dr. M. Nara of CPI submitted a memorandum to the Governor demanding for an early amicable solution to the crisis, a statement from the Raj Bhavan said recently.

Ibobi Singh, while expressing disappointment and unhappiness with the protracted and conflict which have been going on since May 3, 2023 said Jiribam district has become the new hotspot of violence thereby the residents of the district have fled their homes and have been taking shelter in various relief camps. Expressing concerns over the incidents, he urged the Governor to ensure adequate state security forces in Jiribam district, the statement also said.

Other leaders of the delegation drew attention of the Governor for ensuring free flow vehicular movement so that essential commodities including petroleum products are made available as usual. They also urged that the Centre and the State Government should take necessary actions to restore peace and normalcy in the State at the earliest. The delegation also wanted to know about the recent meeting of the Governor with the President of India, the Union Home minister and the Finance minister.

Welcoming the delegate and their proposals, the Governor said that all efforts have been made to ensure peace and security in the State and to bring a lasting solution to the crisis, the statement added.

Informing the delegate about her recent visit to the national capital, the Governor said she had apprised of the prevailing situation to the President, the Home minister and the Finance minister and requested to take immediate steps to stop all forms of violence, to bridge the gap between the two communities and bring about a long lasting peace in the state. She said she had informed about the condition of the displaced people who have been taking shelter in various relief camps to the Home minister. The Governor further stated that she had informed the Finance minister about the economic condition in the state and requested financial assistance. The Governor assured the delegation that she will continue her efforts to restore peace and normalcy in the state, the statement of the Raj Bhavan further added.