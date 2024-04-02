25 C
India mourns loss of World War-II veteran Subedar Thanseia, a pillar of valour and inspiration

Remembering the remarkable life and legacy of a distinguished soldier from Mizoram

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 1: India stands in solemn tribute today as it mourns the passing of Subedar Thanseia, a revered veteran of the Indian Army’s Assam Regiment, who breathed his last at the age of 102 on March 31, 2024, following a brief illness. Hailing from the state of Mizoram, Subedar Thanseia’s journey epitomized courage, dedication, and unwavering service to the nation, leaving an indelible mark on the annals of India’s military history.

His saga of valour traces back to the crucible of World War-II, where his bravery shone brightly amidst the chaos of battle. Renowned for his pivotal role in the Battle of Kohima, Subedar Thanseia’s actions against formidable odds contributed significantly to the Allied forces’ triumph, marking a turning point in the conflict in the East. His leadership and unwavering commitment to duty established him as a stalwart of the 1st Assam Regiment during their critical deployment at Jessami, further cementing his legacy as a distinguished soldier.

Beyond the battlefield, Subedar Thanseia continued to inspire generations through his post-retirement endeavors. Actively engaged in veteran affairs and educational initiatives, he nurtured a spirit of patriotism and resilience, leaving an enduring impact on his community and country.

The outpouring of tributes and condolences from Army and civilian circles, including comrades from the Assam Regiment, underscores the profound influence Subedar Thanseia wielded throughout his life. His legacy serves as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by soldiers in the pursuit of peace and freedom, particularly in the North East region of India.

While the nation mourns his loss, Subedar Thanseia’s extraordinary contributions and gallantry during the 2nd World War will be celebrated as a beacon of bravery and leadership. His story transcends time, serving as a source of inspiration for future generations, honoring the steadfast dedication of all Indian soldiers who have served with distinction.

In remembrance of Subedar Thanseia, India pays homage to his memory, a guiding light illuminating the path of service and sacrifice for generations to come. His life epitomized the best of humanity, embodying the virtues of courage, resilience, and unwavering commitment to duty.

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
