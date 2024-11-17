20 C
Guwahati
Sunday, November 17, 2024
type here...

Jaswantgarh, Nyukmadung war memorials to host events honouring 1962 war heroes

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

ITANAGAR, Nov 16: As tributes to the courage and sacrifice of the Indian Army during the 1962 war with China, commemorative events are being planned to be organised at Jaswantgarh and Nyukmadung war memorials in Arunachal Pradesh, a defence spokesperson said.

An event would be organised at Jaswantgarh War Memorial in Tawang district on Sunday, while another function would be held at Nyukmadung War Memorial in West Kameng district on Monday, Guwahati-based Defence spokesperson Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said.

- Advertisement -

The events will honour the heroic soldiers and resilient local citizens who stood united during the India-China War of 1962, symbolising a legacy of bravery and unity that continues to inspire generations, he said.

Related Posts:

The commemorations would focus on two pivotal battles of the war, the Battle of Nuranang (November 17, 1962) and the Battle of Nyukmadung (November 18, 1962).

The Battle of Nuranang is a testament to the courage of the 4 Garhwal Rifles, led by Rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat (Mahavir Chakra, Posthumous), Lance Naik Trilok Singh Negi (Vir Chakra, Posthumous), and Rifleman Gopal Singh Gusain (Vir Chakra).

“These soldiers displayed extraordinary bravery, with Rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat famously delaying the enemy’s advance for 72 hours, inflicting heavy casualties and defending his post with unyielding determination. Their sacrifice has left an indelible mark on Indian military history,” Lt Col Rawat said.

- Advertisement -

The Battle of Nyukmadung, known for its fierce combat and steadfast resistance, highlighted the exemplary leadership and resilience of the Indian Army. With unwavering support from local citizens, the soldiers demonstrated remarkable camaraderie and resolve, he added.

In the run-up to the main commemorations, a series of community-focused events such as painting and lecture competitions in local schools, motorcycle and bicycle rallies and a medical camp for community welfare, have been organised to strengthen civil-military relations.

The celebrations will conclude with a cultural programme featuring traditional dances and patriotic songs performed by SELA Brigade troops and students from Jang and Dirang schools.

A live re-enactment of the historic battles would also be featured during the concluding event, the spokesperson said.

- Advertisement -

“These commemorations serve as a powerful reminder of the valour and unity that define our nation. As we gather to honour these historic battles, we reaffirm our commitment to upholding the values of selflessness and bravery exemplified by our heroes,” Rawat added. (PTI)

Autumn Cherry Blossom In Meghalaya: When, Where, And How To See
Autumn Cherry Blossom In Meghalaya: When, Where, And How To See
8 High-Protein Indian Breakfast Recipes To Fuel Your Day
8 High-Protein Indian Breakfast Recipes To Fuel Your Day
Top 10 Hidden Places To Visit In Mizoram
Top 10 Hidden Places To Visit In Mizoram
Hill Station Near Kerala To Visit In November And December
Hill Station Near Kerala To Visit In November And December
10 Places To Visit In Assam In November-December
10 Places To Visit In Assam In November-December

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Tripura Cong MLA accuses BJP of playing divisive politics

The Hills Times -
Autumn Cherry Blossom In Meghalaya: When, Where, And How To See 8 High-Protein Indian Breakfast Recipes To Fuel Your Day Top 10 Hidden Places To Visit In Mizoram Hill Station Near Kerala To Visit In November And December 10 Places To Visit In Assam In November-December