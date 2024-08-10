Indian Passport Holders Permitted Entry from Bangladesh

HT Digital

August 10, Saturday: In a significant move to facilitate cross-border travel, Indian passport holders are now permitted to enter India from Bangladesh. The decision aims to ease travel restrictions and promote smoother movement between the two neighboring countries.

This development is particularly beneficial for individuals frequently traveling for business, tourism, or familial purposes. The easing of entry regulations is expected to enhance people-to-people connections and boost bilateral ties.

Authorities have outlined specific protocols to ensure the safety and security of travelers, and all necessary documentation must be in order before attempting to cross the border. This new allowance is part of India’s broader efforts to strengthen relations with Bangladesh and improve regional connectivity.