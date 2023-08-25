Information sharing session on ITEP aligned with NEP-2020 held

SHILLONG, Aug 24: The National Council of Teacher

Education (NCTE) in collaboration with the North East Regional

Institute of Education (NERIE)-NCERT, Umiam, Barapani in

Meghalaya, organised an ‘Information Sharing Session on ITEP

aligned with NEP-2020’ on Thursday at the auditorium of the

NERIE-NCERT, Umiam.

Kesang Y Sherpa, member secretary, NCTE made a detailed

presentation on the implementation of the Integrated Teacher

Education Programme (ITEP) as a flagship programme of the

Government of India aligned with NEP-2020 on pilot mode for

the first phase for which 42 institutions including 5 from the

North East region have been selected.

Commending the Regional Institutes of Education (RIEs) of the

NCERT as top notched teacher education institutions, the

member secretary exhorted the participants to work towards

successful implementation of the programme on the ground as

ITEP will help us to become a global leader in education.

The member secretary, NCTE also underlined the importance of

making students to become teachers by choice for which ITEP

as a professional degree course is a step in the right direction.

The programme was attended by Brahma Deo Ram Tiwari, IAS,

chief electoral officer, Meghalaya and commissioner &

secretary to the Governor, Meghalaya as the chief guest.

Emphasizing on the teacher as the most crucial stakeholder in

the educational system, the chief guest encouraged teachers to

stay updated with the latest developments, create new learning

environment where questions from the students are

entertained with open minds so as to train students to become

thinkers, emotionally resilient and to prepare students with

capabilities and skills so that they become creators of jobs

rather than remaining as mere job seekers.

The open session for question-answers and observations was

conducted by Prof RC Patel, ITEP, Core Committee Member and

Gajanand Londhe, ITEP, Curriculum Committee member. Many

questions related to the issues, concerns and challenges in the

implementation of ITEP were addressed by the expert members

along with the member secretary, NCTE.

Earlier, Prof FG Dkhar, principal NERIE gave the welcome

address. The objectives of the programme and the vote of

thanks were given by Prof Subhas Chandra Roy, NERIE-NCERT,

Umiam. (NNN)