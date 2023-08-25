Information sharing session on ITEP aligned with NEP-2020 held

SHILLONG, Aug 24: The National Council of Teacher
Education (NCTE) in collaboration with the North East Regional
Institute of Education (NERIE)-NCERT, Umiam, Barapani in
Meghalaya, organised an ‘Information Sharing Session on ITEP
aligned with NEP-2020’ on Thursday at the auditorium of the
NERIE-NCERT, Umiam.
Kesang Y Sherpa, member secretary, NCTE made a detailed
presentation on the implementation of the Integrated Teacher
Education Programme (ITEP) as a flagship programme of the
Government of India aligned with NEP-2020 on pilot mode for
the first phase for which 42 institutions including 5 from the
North East region have been selected.
Commending the Regional Institutes of Education (RIEs) of the
NCERT as top notched teacher education institutions, the
member secretary exhorted the participants to work towards
successful implementation of the programme on the ground as
ITEP will help us to become a global leader in education.
The member secretary, NCTE also underlined the importance of
making students to become teachers by choice for which ITEP
as a professional degree course is a step in the right direction.
The programme was attended by Brahma Deo Ram Tiwari, IAS,
chief electoral officer, Meghalaya and commissioner &
secretary to the Governor, Meghalaya as the chief guest.
Emphasizing on the teacher as the most crucial stakeholder in
the educational system, the chief guest encouraged teachers to
stay updated with the latest developments, create new learning
environment where questions from the students are
entertained with open minds so as to train students to become
thinkers, emotionally resilient and to prepare students with
capabilities and skills so that they become creators of jobs
rather than remaining as mere job seekers.
The open session for question-answers and observations was
conducted by Prof RC Patel, ITEP, Core Committee Member and
Gajanand Londhe, ITEP, Curriculum Committee member. Many
questions related to the issues, concerns and challenges in the
implementation of ITEP were addressed by the expert members
along with the member secretary, NCTE.
Earlier, Prof FG Dkhar, principal NERIE gave the welcome
address. The objectives of the programme and the vote of
thanks were given by Prof Subhas Chandra Roy, NERIE-NCERT,
Umiam.