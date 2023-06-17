Internet ban in Manipur extended till June 20

IMPHAL, June 16 (NNN): Manipur government on Thursday once again extended the suspension of internet services for another five days, that is, till June 20.

The order extending the ban issued by the Home department said that there are still reports of incidents of violence, attacking and arson of houses and premises including exchange of fire in the state.

The internet services in the state remained banned since May 3, the day violence clashes between members of two groups unfolded in the afternoon.

The order highlights the imminent danger posed to public and private property, as well as public tranquility and communal harmony, due to the spread of disinformation and false rumours through platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and others.

These mediums have the potential to facilitate and mobilize mobs, leading to violence, arson, vandalism, and other forms of disruptive activities, it added

Further, any person found guilty of violation of aforesaid orders will be liable for legal action, it added.

