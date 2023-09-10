IRCS Nagaland state branch observes World First Aid Day

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 9: The Indian Red Cross Society Nagaland

(IRCSN) State Branch observed ‘World First Aid Day’ on

Saturday under the theme “First Aid in the Digital World”, at

conference hall Red Cross Complex Kohima, with Kholie Dolf,

MC Member and first aid master trainer and Dr Nganshimeren

MC Member as resource person.

The IRCSN society organised First Aid Training for the Managing

committee Members, staff of IRCSN and tenants of Red Cross

Complex.

The training empowered individuals with knowledge and

confidence to respond effectively in any emergency situations.

Participants also learned critical technique to provide

immediate assistance and support until professional medical

help arrives. The training imparted valuable first aid skills to

create a safer environment, and to foster a culture of

preparedness and responsibilities.