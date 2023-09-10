IRCS Nagaland state branch observes World First Aid Day

HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Sept 9: The Indian Red Cross Society Nagaland
(IRCSN) State Branch observed ‘World First Aid Day’ on
Saturday under the theme “First Aid in the Digital World”, at
conference hall Red Cross Complex Kohima, with Kholie Dolf,
MC Member and first aid master trainer and Dr Nganshimeren
MC Member as resource person.
The IRCSN society organised First Aid Training for the Managing
committee Members, staff of IRCSN and tenants of Red Cross
Complex.
The training empowered individuals with knowledge and
confidence to respond effectively in any emergency situations.
Participants also learned critical technique to provide
immediate assistance and support until professional medical
help arrives. The training imparted valuable first aid skills to
create a safer environment, and to foster a culture of
preparedness and responsibilities.