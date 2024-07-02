26 C
Itanagar schools to remain shut till July 6 due to massive rainfall and landslides

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 2: The District Magistrate-cum-Deputy Commissioner and Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority Shweta Nagarkoti has issued directives for the closure of all schools in Itanagar, including high schools and higher secondary schools, from July 2 to 6.

Due to heavy rainfall and landslides in the capital region, all schools will be closed for five days from July 2 to 6.

Nagarkoti has instructed all educational establishments, such as secondary schools and colleges, to adhere to the holiday period until July 6.

The government has taken this step to safeguard the interests, and protect the welfare of students in the capital of Arunachal Pradesh. It is recommended that students and parents maintain contact with school officials or refer to the government’s website for the most recent information regarding school resumptions.

Additionally, the danger mark has been reached by all the main rivers in the state as a result of continuous rainfall. Numerous houses in the East Kameng district were swept away by the Kameng River. An advisory has been issued by the government, advising people to stay vigilant and implement essential precautionary measures.

Furthermore, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Changlang, Namsai, Lohit, Lower Dibang Valley, East Siang, and Lower Siang districts, predicting heavy rainfall over the next two days. Anjaw, Papum Pare, Tirap, East Kameng, Kurung Kumey, Leparada, Longding, West Kameng, and West Siang may also experience heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning.

