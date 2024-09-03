27 C
Jarken Gamlin sworn in as CIC

ITANAGAR, Sep 2: Retired Major General Jarken Gamlin on Monday took oath as the chief information commissioner of Arunachal Pradesh.

Governor Lt Gen (retd) K T Parnaik administered the oath of office and secrecy to Gamlin in a programme at the Darbar Hall of the Raj Bhavan here.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu and his cabinet colleagues, Assembly Speaker Tesam Pongte, Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao, several MLAs and members of the commission attended the function.

Gamlin replaced Rinchin Dorjee, whose tenure ended on August 12. Gamlin will hold the office for three years or till he attains the age of 65 years.

Prior to his retirement, Gamlin commanded the ‘51 Sub Area’ in Guwahati, one of the largest logistics nodes in the country.

He was also a member of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission for a brief period. (PTI)

