Kangpokpi Mourns: Convoys Head to Dimapur to Receive Air India Crash Victim’s Remains

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT DIGITAL

IMPHAL, JUNE 19: In the early morning hours of Thursday, June 19, distraught relatives and local leaders of Kangpokpi set out for Dimapur Airport to receive the mortal remains of Lamnunthem Singson, a victim of the Air India tragedy.

The first batch, comprising five vehicles with Singson’s immediate family, immediate relatives, and civil society members, left Kangpokpi at approximately 5:00 a.m. The second, larger batch left at 7:30 a.m., spearheaded by students and staff of the Kuki Students’ Organisation Sadar Hills (KSO-SH) and the Sadar Hills Private Schools’ Association (SHIPS). The effort is a testament to the extent of the sense of loss and solidarity of the people.

Singson’s body, flanked by two of his older brothers and a cousin, was taken out of Ahmedabad at around 8:00 a.m. and will reach Dimapur Airport at 1:45 p.m. On arrival, a condolence function will be organized under the aegis of the Kuki Union Dimapur. The function will also be attended by Naga Council Dimapur representatives and the Director of the Airport Authority of India, Dimapur.

After the bereaved service, the funeral procession will set out on the journey back to Kangpokpi. Owing to poor road conditions and expected condolence stops by sympathizers along the route, the procession is likely to arrive home between 9:00 and 10:00 p.m. The ride is not only marking the return of a darling son but also a time of shared grieving for the larger society.

