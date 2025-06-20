Kangpokpi Pays Tribute to Air India Crash Victim Neonu with Human Chain and Candlelight Vigil

HT DIGITAL

KANGPOKPI, JUNE 20: Thousands of locals assembled in a dramatic show of unity as the remains of Air India crash victim Lamnunthem Singson, popularly called Neonu, landed in Kangpokpi town at 9:20 PM on Thursday. People stood in a human chain of several kilometres along National Highway-2 to pay tribute to her return.

The Kangpokpi Town Committee held a dignified candlelight procession that wound its way from the center of the town all the way to Ngambom Veng, Ward No. 8—Singson’s residential area. Men and women and children were part of the procession, candles in hand, as the funeral cortege crawled its way through the streets, bestowing a warm, silent tribute to the young woman whose life was cut short in a most unfortunate manner.

Singson passed away in the recent Air India crash while carrying out her professional duties. Her premature loss has deeply moved the local community, which has come together in grief and condolence for her bereaved family. The large turnouts and collective tributes are an indication of the esteem in which she was held.

At home, customary rites were conducted by the Kuki Inpi Sadar Hills and the Kuki Women Union Sadar Hills representatives. A ceremonial scarf was respectfully placed over her coffin as a symbol of cultural dignity. Some organisations, such as the Kangpokpi Women Welfare Organisation and the Kangpokpi Youth Union, stepped forward to place floral wreaths and offer condolences.

Singson’s uncle, Kaipu Kipgen, thanked from the bottom of his heart all those who cooperated with the return journey of her body to her homeland. He recognized the crucial assistance of the Nagas, both Naga and Kuki populations, the Nagaland Police, and the Eimi Riders Nagaland team, who escorted the funeral procession from Dimapur Airport. He also thanked the Naga People’s Organisation and Senapati district residents for their solidarity.

A nightlong prayer vigil was conducted at her residence, coordinated by the Thadou Baptist Association and the ward committee, where hymns and prayers rang out into the wee hours of the morning. Community members remained by her side in a long display of respect and remembrance.

Funeral proceedings are set to start at 11:00 AM on June 20, with burial to take place in the town cemetery in the later part of the day. The mourning and respect emanating from the Kangpokpi people are a measure of Singson’s impact and achievements on those around her.

Local government collaborated with civil society organizations to coordinate the handling of the massive throngs and ensure that the ceremonies were conducted with dignity and respect.