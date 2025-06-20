30.3 C
Guwahati
Friday, June 20, 2025
type here...

Kangpokpi Pays Tribute to Air India Crash Victim Neonu with Human Chain and Candlelight Vigil

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT DIGITAL

KANGPOKPI, JUNE 20: Thousands of locals assembled in a dramatic show of unity as the remains of Air India crash victim Lamnunthem Singson, popularly called Neonu, landed in Kangpokpi town at 9:20 PM on Thursday. People stood in a human chain of several kilometres along National Highway-2 to pay tribute to her return.

- Advertisement -

The Kangpokpi Town Committee held a dignified candlelight procession that wound its way from the center of the town all the way to Ngambom Veng, Ward No. 8—Singson’s residential area. Men and women and children were part of the procession, candles in hand, as the funeral cortege crawled its way through the streets, bestowing a warm, silent tribute to the young woman whose life was cut short in a most unfortunate manner.

Related Posts:

Singson passed away in the recent Air India crash while carrying out her professional duties. Her premature loss has deeply moved the local community, which has come together in grief and condolence for her bereaved family. The large turnouts and collective tributes are an indication of the esteem in which she was held.

At home, customary rites were conducted by the Kuki Inpi Sadar Hills and the Kuki Women Union Sadar Hills representatives. A ceremonial scarf was respectfully placed over her coffin as a symbol of cultural dignity. Some organisations, such as the Kangpokpi Women Welfare Organisation and the Kangpokpi Youth Union, stepped forward to place floral wreaths and offer condolences.

Singson’s uncle, Kaipu Kipgen, thanked from the bottom of his heart all those who cooperated with the return journey of her body to her homeland. He recognized the crucial assistance of the Nagas, both Naga and Kuki populations, the Nagaland Police, and the Eimi Riders Nagaland team, who escorted the funeral procession from Dimapur Airport. He also thanked the Naga People’s Organisation and Senapati district residents for their solidarity.

- Advertisement -

A nightlong prayer vigil was conducted at her residence, coordinated by the Thadou Baptist Association and the ward committee, where hymns and prayers rang out into the wee hours of the morning. Community members remained by her side in a long display of respect and remembrance.

Funeral proceedings are set to start at 11:00 AM on June 20, with burial to take place in the town cemetery in the later part of the day. The mourning and respect emanating from the Kangpokpi people are a measure of Singson’s impact and achievements on those around her.

Local government collaborated with civil society organizations to coordinate the handling of the massive throngs and ensure that the ceremonies were conducted with dignity and respect.

View all stories
6 Mountain Towns in India for Breathtaking Views
6 Mountain Towns in India for Breathtaking Views
10 Magical Meghalaya Escapes For The Perfect Dreamy Honeymoon
10 Magical Meghalaya Escapes For The Perfect Dreamy Honeymoon
8 Must-Visit Places in Tamil Nadu During the Monsoon Season
8 Must-Visit Places in Tamil Nadu During the Monsoon Season
8 UNESCO Heritage Sites in India That Come Alive During the Monsoon
8 UNESCO Heritage Sites in India That Come Alive During the Monsoon
10 Healthy & Tasty Monsoon Snacks to Keep You Warm and Light
10 Healthy & Tasty Monsoon Snacks to Keep You Warm and Light

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

IMD Issues Heavy Rain and Thunderstorm Alert for Northeast

The Hills Times -
6 Mountain Towns in India for Breathtaking Views 10 Magical Meghalaya Escapes For The Perfect Dreamy Honeymoon 8 Must-Visit Places in Tamil Nadu During the Monsoon Season 8 UNESCO Heritage Sites in India That Come Alive During the Monsoon 10 Healthy & Tasty Monsoon Snacks to Keep You Warm and Light