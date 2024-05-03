Kohima police launches vehicle emission checking machine

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, May 2: The Kohima police launched the AVL 437 DUO vehicle emission checking machine to check and enforce vehicle emission norms.

The machine, launched by Kohima SP Bharat Laxman Markad, is capable of checking both diesel and petrol variant vehicles, Kohima police PRO said in a release.

Markad also flagged off three traffic patrol motorcycles for enforcement purposes.

The machine and the enforcement vehicles are funded under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP).

Addressing the programme, the SP emphasised the need to curb activities that harm the environment.

“Vehicle emission being one of the major causes of environmental pollution in the district,” he said.

Markad said the police now have the capability to check and enforce vehicle emission norms. He asked the enforcement teams to be dedicated and sincere in carrying out their assigned duties. During the programme, it was announced that random checking of suspected vehicles plying below the emission norms would be carried out.

The release said the penalty for driving a vehicle violating road safety, noise/air pollution standards is an offence under Section 190 (2) MV Act punishable for the first offence with imprisonment upto three months and/or fine and disqualification for holding license for three months while the second offence is punishable with imprisonment upto six months and/or fine.