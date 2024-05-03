22.6 C
Guwahati
Friday, May 3, 2024
type here...

Kohima police launches vehicle emission checking machine

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, May 2: The Kohima police launched the AVL 437 DUO vehicle emission checking machine to check and enforce vehicle emission norms.

- Advertisement -

The machine, launched by Kohima SP Bharat Laxman Markad, is capable of checking both diesel and petrol variant vehicles, Kohima police PRO said in a release.

Markad also flagged off three traffic patrol motorcycles for enforcement purposes.

The machine and the enforcement vehicles are funded under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP).

Addressing the programme, the SP emphasised the need to curb activities that harm the environment.

- Advertisement -

“Vehicle emission being one of the major causes of environmental pollution in the district,” he said.

Markad said the police now have the capability to check and enforce vehicle emission norms. He asked the enforcement teams to be dedicated and sincere in carrying out their assigned duties. During the programme, it was announced that random checking of suspected vehicles plying below the emission norms would be carried out.

The release said the penalty for driving a vehicle violating road safety, noise/air pollution standards is an offence under Section 190 (2) MV Act punishable for the first offence with imprisonment upto three months and/or fine and disqualification for holding license for three months while the second offence is punishable with imprisonment upto six months and/or fine.

Best Places To Visit In South India In May
Best Places To Visit In South India In May
Top 10 Places To Visit In North Goa
Top 10 Places To Visit In North Goa
Quick South Indian Snacks Ready Under 30 Minutes
Quick South Indian Snacks Ready Under 30 Minutes
10 Best Beaches In India To Visit In Summers
10 Best Beaches In India To Visit In Summers
Beer Or Wine: Which Is Better?
Beer Or Wine: Which Is Better?
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Ex-Nickelodeon producer Schneider sues ‘Quiet on Set’ makers for defamation and...

The Hills Times -
Best Places To Visit In South India In May Top 10 Places To Visit In North Goa Quick South Indian Snacks Ready Under 30 Minutes 10 Best Beaches In India To Visit In Summers Beer Or Wine: Which Is Better?