KSU serves ultimatum over illegal settlement in Maxwelton Estate

SHILLONG, Feb 15: The Khasi Students Union (KSU) has served a 15-day ultimatum to the Meghalaya government to evict all illegal settlers and cattle breeders from Maxwelton Estate, a nine acres of land at Laban.

In a memorandum to the deputy commissioner of East Khasi Hills, president of the KSU Laban circle Reuben Najiar on Wednesday said that there are a huge number of illegal settlers settling in the area without the consent or approval of the Dorbar Shnong Kenches Trace Oxford Rilbong or any appropriate authority for that matter.

He said these illegal settlers are migrating into the area unchecked leading to influx and security concerns for the society and community as a whole. Over the years they have build sheds and huts. In absence of proper sanitation, all the wastes are being disposed into the streams and open pit, which pose various health hazards to neighbouring residents.

“Some of these illegal settlers even breed cattle and other livestock in Maxwelton Estate even though it falls under the municipal area and is under the jurisdiction of the Shillong Municipal Board, which violates the provisions and rules of Meghalaya Municipal Act, 1973. Their action is being condoned without any effective measures,” Najiar said.

The KSU leader said that various complaints had been lodged by the union in this regard with Shillong Municipal Board to evict the illegal cattle breeders, but to no effect.

It stated that although the SMB has served notices in regards to cow sheds and direct discharges of wastes under various provisions of the Meghalaya Municipal Act, 1973 to these settlers and cattle breeders, but till date there has been no eviction and the cattle breeders are thriving in the area and also the illegal settlers renting their houses without approval and consent from the respective authorities.

The Union claimed that this area is gradually being converted into an area of criminal transaction and misconduct, which in a manner is being sponsored and supported by these illegal settlers.

“Over the years, many unlawful cases have been reported from this area. This area has become a ground for prostitution, smuggling and peddling of narcotics and drugs substances, robbery and dacoity which has made it very unsafe for women and children of the locality.”

Meanwhile, the KSU has threatened to take action against such illegal activities if no concrete or solid action is taken by the appropriate authorities within 15 days. (NNN)