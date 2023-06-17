Landslide and Flash Flood in North Sikkim Strand over 2,000 Tourists

Gangtok, June 17: Over 2,000 domestic and foreign tourists have been left stranded in North Sikkim due to a landslide that occurred following a flash flood on Thursday, officials have reported. The landslide has resulted in the blockage of the road from the North Sikkim district headquarters in Mangan to Chungthang, causing a disruption in vehicular traffic.

The tourists, including 1,975 domestic visitors and 36 foreign tourists, are currently stuck at hotels in the Lachen and Lachung areas, which are considered popular gateways to various picturesque locations. The landslide has also left 345 cars and 11 motorbikes stranded at different points in North Sikkim.

Authorities have stated that road clearance work will commence once the rain subsides. Efforts will be made to clear the blocked section of the road and restore normal traffic flow as soon as it is safe to do so.

Rescuing Tourists from Landslide and Flash Flood

The incident has not resulted in any reported casualties or injuries thus far. However, officials are advising caution and urging individuals to avoid unnecessary travel in the affected regions until the situation is resolved.

North Sikkim heavily relies on tourism as a significant contributor to its economy, with its scenic beauty attracting visitors from both within the country and abroad. The local authorities are working diligently to ensure the safety and well-being of the stranded tourists and to minimize the impact on the tourism industry.

The state government, in coordination with local agencies, is closely monitoring the situation and providing necessary support to those affected. Rescue teams and emergency services are on standby, prepared to assist with evacuation and relief operations if the need arises.

While awaiting improved weather conditions, the community is coming together to support one another and overcome the challenges posed by this natural disaster. The resilience of the local population, coupled with the efforts of the authorities, will contribute to the swift recovery of the affected areas and the safe return of the stranded tourists.

As the rain subsides and road clearance operations will commence, there is optimism for the restoration of normalcy in North Sikkim. The region looks forward to welcoming visitors once again and revitalizing its tourism sector.