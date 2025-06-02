Landslide in North Sikkim Claims Three Lives, Rescue Operations Ongoing

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, JUNE 2: The monsoon rains persist in causing damage along Northeast India, with several states suffering at the hands of landslides and floods. In North Sikkim, a destructive landslide hit the Chatten area at 7 PM on June 1, with three bodies recovered, including some personnel thought to be combatants.

- Advertisement -

Officially, authorities fear there may be others still trapped under the rubble, and search and rescue efforts are ongoing. The identities of the dead still await confirmation.

In Manipur, the Assam Rifles, in coordination with the fire department and the Indian Army, have conducted massive rescue operations. More than 1,500 individuals have been evacuated from flood-affected areas, especially in Imphal East and West districts. Colonel Radha Krishnan, Commanding Officer of the 33 Assam Rifles, confirmed that eight columns and four reserve columns are present on the ground to undertake relief operations. Engineer Task Force Commander Colonel Gunavrat Bhivgade said that the situation is being kept under close watch, as there has been increased rainfall in the past few hours, and thousands have been rescued in the last 48 hours from different places.

Tripura also has been affected by unrelenting heavy downpours. Chief Minister Manik Saha toured a number of areas affected by the floods and checked on relief activities. He stated that even though the rains were heavy, the water levels subsided in two or three hours, which reflects that the drainage system is in proper working order. Schools have been turned into temporary shelters, and food supplies were being provided to the affected families. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of very heavy rain in some areas of the state until June 4.

In Arunachal Pradesh, landslides caused by continuous monsoon rains have claimed at least nine lives—seven in East Kameng district and two in Ziro valley. Chief Minister Pema Khandu, condoling the deaths, declared an ex-gratia of ₹4 lakh per bereaved family. He also urged residents to exercise extreme caution and avoid unnecessary travel, especially at night, as rivers and streams are dangerously swollen. “Let’s maintain extreme caution and remain vigilant to avoid further loss of lives,” Khandu emphasized.

- Advertisement -

Further compounding the tragedy in Arunachal Pradesh, a landslide on the National Highway in Seppa West assembly constituency claimed seven more lives, as confirmed by Home Minister Mama Natung.