Saturday, July 6, 2024
Landslides damage house, truck falls below NH-202 in Nagaland

Mokokchung DC issues travel advisory in view of massive landslides and rockfall

The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, July 5: Landslides caused by incessant rains in the past few days damaged a house in Chessore town, while a Noklak-bound truck fell below the road near K Wungthu village in Shamator district, according to an official release on Friday.

The house belonging to Obed Yimkhiung, a resident of Keku colony, Chessore town, was damaged by landslides.

A truck stuck on NH-202 near K Wongthu village fell 300 meters below the road because of loose soil. No casualty was reported in the incidents.

The roads to Chessore area remained cut off from the rest of the state due to the monsoon fury even as the Nagaland PWD is trying to clear the roads from Chessore town towards Shamator via Huker, Kephor and Shiponger villages.

Meanwhile, Mokokchung DC Thsuvisie Phoji on Friday issued a travel advisory in view of the massive landslides and rockfall that had occurred along the ongoing widening of the existing single lane to an intermediate land road between Mokokchung to Chare via Dikhu, which posed a threat to the safety of the commuters and onsite workers.

Phoji said there will be complete closers of vehicular movements along the stretch of the highway from Friday until the end of the monsoon season or further orders.

He advised the commuters from Mokokchung to Chare and vice versa to take the alternative route – Sewak Gate-Moalenden-Meyilong-Chare road.

IIM, Shillong, AIT signs MoU to enhance academic & cultural exchanges

