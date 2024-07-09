29 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, July 9, 2024
Landslides snap surface communication to several Arunachal districts

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
ITANAGAR, July 8: Surface communication to several districts in Arunachal Pradesh was disrupted by landslides triggered by rains, officials said on Monday.

Landslides buried a person in Shi-Yomi district on Friday, according to a report of the state disaster management department. So far four people have died in the state since April due to natural calamities.

The Tezu-Hayuliang road remains blocked at Mompani area in Lohit and Anjaw districts, while landslides blocked the Dari-Chambang and the Palin-Taraklengdi via Langdang village PMGSY road in Kra Daadi district, they said.

NH 513 also remained blocked at Geying in East Siang district, a report said.

Over 72,900 people and 257 villages have so far been affected by floods and landslides in Arunachal since April this year.

Floods and landslides also caused extensive damage to roads, bridges, culverts, power lines, electric poles, transformers and water supply systems.

According to the report, 160 roads, 76 power lines, 30 electric poles, three transformers, nine bridges, 11 culverts, and 147 water supply systems have been damaged so far. Besides, 627 kutcha and 51 pucca houses and 155 huts have been damaged, it said.

The state capital Itanagar has been reeling under a severe water crisis for the last couple of days due to damage in pipelines. Though the restoration process is on, it will take several days, officials said.

Damin, Parsi Parlo and Panyasang administrative circles under Kurung Kumey district are reportedly cut off from the rest of the state, following incessant rain this week that triggered major flashfloods and landslides.

Multiple blockades occurred on the road towards Damin via Parsi Parlo, reports said.

A massive landslide occurred at Karsingsa block point along the vital NH-415 connecting Itanagar with Banderdewa, forcing the Capital Itanagar administration to close the road for commuters’ safety.

After a thorough inspection of the site by Deputy Commissioner Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta, it has been decided to close the road and divert all traffic via Gumto. (PTI)

