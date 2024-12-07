LNC deems GPRN order related to land illogical

IMPHAL, Dec 6: The Liangmai Naga Council (LNC), as the apex organisation of the Liangmai tribe in Manipur, during an emergency meeting on December 5, 2024 at Chawangkining Village, Kangpokpi district, deliberated on the recent “unilateral and illogical order” issued by the Government of the People’s Republic of Nagalim (GPRN). The Liangmai Naga Council expressed its strong disapproval of the order, “which is deemed immature, one-sided, and inapplicable to Liangmai ancestral land”.

In a statement issued on Friday, the LNC said, “Marenmai village, a Liangmai settlement with clearly defined boundaries since time immemorial, faces encroachment by Kukis, who falsely claim it as part of Kuki Taphou”. The LNC also said, “These tensions stem from RK Remping (Ramkamai clan), the village’s caretaker, aligning with fringe elements to disrupt peace”. His actions exacerbate disputes in the village, located in Senapati district, undermining the harmony and historical claims of the Liangmai community, it further said. The Liangmai body added that the “compromise deed” and Memorandum of Agreement made on May 21, 2022 between Lenkhomang Chongloi (Chief of Taphou Kuki) and RK Remping (Ramkamai Clan the caretaker of Marenmai village) have been wrongly used by GPRN to issue an order in favor of Kuki within Marenmai village jurisdiction, it added.

The LNC statement then said the issue of land encroachment and sale, driven by land mafias and irresponsible individuals, has become a chronic problem akin to cancer, requiring time and careful action to resolve. The Liangmai body also said the recent decision by the GPRN, “disregarding historical facts and the sanctity of Naga ancestral land and rights, is deeply concerning. Such actions not only undermine Naga nationalism but also reflect a lack of understanding of the truth and respect for our shared heritage. The Liangmai tribe, known for their peace-loving nature, earnestly appeals to the GPRN to withdraw this unjust order”. The LNC added that this decision “threatens the integrity of our ancestral land and jeopardizes the principles we hold dear. Despite repeated requests, the GPRN’s silence on the matter is disheartening. We urge the leadership to act with wisdom, fairness, and a deep sense of responsibility to uphold the rights and legacy of the Naga people”.

The LNC then alleged that, on December 4, 2024, at around 1 pm, armed miscreants fired approximately 15 rounds of sophisticated weapons, causing panic and mental trauma to the innocent civilians of Marenmai village. These miscreants, stationed just 500 meters from the 9 MR camp, have established bunkers and continually harass daily commuters through frisking and physical abuse, targeting individuals of all ages, including the elderly and youth, it also said. The LNC also said that despite the seriousness of these acts, the Senapati district police and 9 MR forces have remained unresponsive and silent to date. “Such inaction raises serious concerns about the safety and security of the village and the surrounding area, leaving the residents vulnerable and their faith in law enforcement shaken. Immediate intervention from the authorities is crucial to address this grave situation, restore peace, and ensure the protection of civilians,” it also added.

The Liangmai Naga Council then “declares that if any harm or untoward incident occurs to Marenmai Liangmai villagers or Liangmai individuals, the Kilo Affairs and Achan, of the GPRN, will be held solely responsible”.

The Liangmai Naga Council then urged all right-thinking citizens to condemn such actions and appeals to the relevant authorities to ensure the safety and security of the Liangmai people. (NNN)