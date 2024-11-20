LNC- Manipur appeals GPRN to withdraw order on Maremei village

IMPHAL, Nov 19: The Liangmai Naga Council (LNC-Manipur) has “respectfully” appealed to the “GPRN to withdraw the order concerning Maremei village” (GPRN order-Oking Oct. 15, 2024, Ref No. 23-31/24-25/DIRCT/MKA/GPRN).

In a statement recently, the LNC-M, the apex body of the Liangmai tribe in Manipur state, issued a clarification regarding the recent GPRN order dated October 15, 2024. “The Liangmai tribe spans across Assam, Manipur, and Nagaland, with the Liangmai Naga Raungdi as its overarching body and the Liangmai Naga Council representing the tribes of more than 100 villages and a population of 70,000 in Manipur,” it mentioned.

The LNC-M said it “has observed that the GPRN order refers to a village named ‘Maremei – Ramkamai village’, which is unfamiliar to the Liangmai tribe”. The correct and officially registered name is Maremei village, “as recognized by our records and the Manipur government gazette,” the LNC-M pointed out.

The matter in question pertains to an internal family issue within the village of Liangmai people, the LNC-M also said. “Such issues fall under the purview of the Liangmai Naga Council, Manipur, and are best resolved within the framework of Liangmai customs and practices, which are deeply rooted in the traditions passed down by our forefathers,” the LNC-M added.

In light of the above, the Liangmai Naga Council “respectfully” requested the GPRN to withdraw the order concerning Maremei village. According to the LNC-M, this step will enable the Liangmai community to address and resolve the matter amicably in the best interests of the community and broader Naga solidarity.

The Liangmai community has always stood at the forefront of contributing to the Naga cause and nation-building, the LNC-M also said. “We remain steadfast in this commitment and urge all stakeholders to prioritize unity and peaceful resolutions,” it further said.

In the absence of a withdrawal, the Liangmai Naga Council asserted that it will have no option but to take appropriate measures in the interest of the public and the Liangmai community. “We trust that the GPRN will acknowledge and respect this appeal,” it further added. (NNN)