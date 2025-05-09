25 C
Guwahati
Friday, May 9, 2025
Located 1.5 km from Bangladesh border, Agartala airport seeks BSF protection

Lone operational airport in the northeastern state records 4,000-odd passenger footfalls daily

By The Hills Times
AGARTALA, May 8: Authorities of the Agartala airport, which is located around 1.5 km from the Bangladesh border, on Thursday requested the BSF to enhance surveillance around the facility.

Currently, the security arrangements of the Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in the Tripura capital are looked after mainly by the CISF. The force is helped by the state police.

The lone operational airport in the northeastern state records 4,000-odd passenger footfalls daily.

“We held a meeting with all stakeholders to check the security measures at the airport. The police authorities were requested to deploy additional forces. We also urged the BSF to increase surveillance around the airport because of its proximity to the international border,” MBB Airport Director KC Meena told PTI.

It has been decided at the meeting that the BSF would increase surveillance outside the airport at the earliest possible time, Meena said.

The development following the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 men, mostly tourists, dead and retaliatory strikes by Indian armed forces in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Pakistan. (PTI)

