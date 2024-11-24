25 C
Maha win shows PM’s development-oriented policies intact: Khandu

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
ITANAGAR, Nov 23: Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu on Saturday said that the NDA’s massive victory in the assembly elections in Maharashtra proved that the aura of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s development-oriented policies was intact.

The counting of votes showed that the saffron party-led coalition was heading for a landslide victory in Maharashtra, with the BJP having won 68 seats and leading in 65 others in the 288-member House. Its allies Shiv Sena won 35 and was leading in 22 others and NCP won 29 and was leading in 12 other seats, as per the latest trends available with the EC website till 6 pm.

“Stunning victory of @BJP4India in Maharashtra assembly has once again proved that the aura of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji’s development oriented policies is intact. Amazing result, indeed! Salute to the dedication and hard work of BJP Karyakartas!” Khandu posted on X.
The chief minister said that under Modi’s leadership, the country witnessed unparallel trust and progress.

“Under Hon PM PM Shri @narendramodi Ji’s visionary leadership, the nation continues to witness unparalleled trust and progress,” the chief minister said on the micro-blogging site.
“Maharashtra has set a historic milestone with the biggest coalition victory since 1972! A resounding mandate for development and good governance,” Khandu added. (PTI)

