Major Breakthrough in Sohra Murder Case: Meghalaya SIT Recovers Crucial Evidence

SHILLONG, JUNE 30: Probes in the case of brutal murder of Raja Raghuvanshi have made a major breakthrough, taking investigators nearer to the extent of the conspiracy that led to his murder. The Meghalaya Police Special Investigation Team (SIT) found crucial evidence, such as Raja’s missing gold chain, during a simultaneous raid at the home of arrested property dealer Silom James in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam district, officials confirmed on Sunday.

In addition to the gold chain, the SIT seized valuable items such as gold jewellery, laptops belonging to Raja and his wife Sonam Raghuvanshi, and several other incriminating documents and electronic devices. East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem stated that the materials obtained from the operation may offer significant insights into the murder, which allegedly involved Sonam and her lover, Raj Kushwaha.

The raid was conducted by sub-inspectors Anthony Khongsit and Karan Pachua, with the help of the Alkapuri Police Station staff. It is a milestone in the investigation, which has now revealed a well-plotted and executed murder plot.

Raja’s decomposed corpse was discovered near Weisawdong Falls on June 2—ten days since he and Sonam went missing from Sohra, a scenic hill town in East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya. The probe uncovered that the duo had hired a scooter from Keatinge Road at Shillong on May 22 and rode to Sohra. Having failed to find a homestay as no prior booking was done, they parked their luggage and hiked down 3,000 steps to Nongriat and spent the night.

The next day, the duo started their ascent back to Mawlakhiat at 5:30 a.m., without knowing that three Indore men were shadowing them. These men, familiar to Sonam and subsequently revealed to be the attackers, were covertly following them under the cover of a friendly group.

Tourist video and Instagram clips later emerged, featuring the entire party on the track—proof that was used to connect the suspects with the offense. At 11 a.m. on May 23, the party arrived in a secluded place close to Weisawdong Falls, where Raja was attacked and murdered with two machetes. His corpse was then hurled into a nearby gorge. Sonam and the three attackers left the scene in a matter of minutes.

This was not an act of random violence,” SP Vivek Syiem informed PTI. “This was a pre-planned murder. At first, we suspected Sonam and her boyfriend had hired contract killers. But we’ve now established the three men were personal friends of Raj Kushwaha and murdered Raja as a personal favor to her.

More inquiry told us that the murder weapons were purchased in Guwahati prior to their arrival in Shillong on May 21. Sonam and all the accused arrived in the area at around the same time and eventually went together to Sohra.

Sonam, who had fled the crime scene in a taxi, was subsequently arrested on June 9 in Uttar Pradesh. Her mangalsutra and ring were found in a Sohra homestay, presenting further evidence of her participation in the crime.

Director General of Police I. Nongrang, who is personally monitoring the case, said, “We are looking at all possibilities. It is rare for such deep-rooted hatred to surface so early in marriage.” The probe is ongoing as the SIT investigates deeper into the background and reasons for this ghastly murder.

Sohra, or Cherrapunji, also the world’s wettest place and renowned for such a reputation, is 65 km south of Shillong and draws thousands of visitors annually. The heinous crime has rung in shock through the otherwise tranquil region.