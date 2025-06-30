Mother of Missing Assam Youth Makes Emotional Appeal to ULFA (I) Chief for Son’s Return

HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, JUNE 30: The mother of Janardan Gogoi, a missing youth from Uday Nagar in Sadiya, Assam, has made a heartfelt plea to ULFA (Independent) chief commander Paresh Baruah, urging him to allow her son to return home. With her health deteriorating and weighed down by years of silence and uncertainty, the grieving mother called upon the militant leader to show compassion and facilitate her son’s safe return.

- Advertisement -

Janardan, who is married with children, had left home on April 16, 2022, informing his family he was going to Tinsukia for work. He never returned. Since then, it is assumed that he had joined the outlawed insurgent group ULFA (I), leaving his family in emotional and financial distress.

His vanishing was a second tragedy for the family, which had already suffered the loss of its leader just four months before. His elderly mother, tormented by ill health and grief, spends each day praying silently for the safe return of her sole son.

I pray every day for his return. My health is deteriorating. I simply want to see my sole son once more,” she cried, weeping.

The misery is also suffered by Janardan’s wife and little son, whose existence has been filled with unease and uncertainty after his disappearance. The once stable home now teeters on the edge of destruction, sustained by eroding hope.

- Advertisement -

Joining in the plea, Janardan’s older sister also made a tearful appeal, pleading with her brother to consider how his departure has caused pain. She implored him to come home, if not for himself, then for the sake of the family that still waits for him.

While the family holds on to hope, their message to ULFA (I) is strong—let humanity and compassion win. Let a mother see her son once again.