32 C
Guwahati
Monday, June 30, 2025
type here...

Mother of Missing Assam Youth Makes Emotional Appeal to ULFA (I) Chief for Son’s Return

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, JUNE 30: The mother of Janardan Gogoi, a missing youth from Uday Nagar in Sadiya, Assam, has made a heartfelt plea to ULFA (Independent) chief commander Paresh Baruah, urging him to allow her son to return home. With her health deteriorating and weighed down by years of silence and uncertainty, the grieving mother called upon the militant leader to show compassion and facilitate her son’s safe return.

- Advertisement -

Janardan, who is married with children, had left home on April 16, 2022, informing his family he was going to Tinsukia for work. He never returned. Since then, it is assumed that he had joined the outlawed insurgent group ULFA (I), leaving his family in emotional and financial distress.

Related Posts:

His vanishing was a second tragedy for the family, which had already suffered the loss of its leader just four months before. His elderly mother, tormented by ill health and grief, spends each day praying silently for the safe return of her sole son.

I pray every day for his return. My health is deteriorating. I simply want to see my sole son once more,” she cried, weeping.

The misery is also suffered by Janardan’s wife and little son, whose existence has been filled with unease and uncertainty after his disappearance. The once stable home now teeters on the edge of destruction, sustained by eroding hope.

- Advertisement -

Joining in the plea, Janardan’s older sister also made a tearful appeal, pleading with her brother to consider how his departure has caused pain. She implored him to come home, if not for himself, then for the sake of the family that still waits for him.

While the family holds on to hope, their message to ULFA (I) is strong—let humanity and compassion win. Let a mother see her son once again.

View all stories
Stunning And Rare Yellow Animals From Around The World
Stunning And Rare Yellow Animals From Around The World
Top 10 Places In India With The Highest Rainfall
Top 10 Places In India With The Highest Rainfall
10 Places In India That Feel Like You’ve Left The Country
10 Places In India That Feel Like You’ve Left The Country
Top 8 Monsoon Gateway In South India
Top 8 Monsoon Gateway In South India
India’s Top 10 Eco Tourism Spots Rich In Wildlife
India’s Top 10 Eco Tourism Spots Rich In Wildlife

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Major Breakthrough in Sohra Murder Case: Meghalaya SIT Recovers Crucial Evidence

The Hills Times -
Stunning And Rare Yellow Animals From Around The World Top 10 Places In India With The Highest Rainfall 10 Places In India That Feel Like You’ve Left The Country Top 8 Monsoon Gateway In South India India’s Top 10 Eco Tourism Spots Rich In Wildlife