Monday, June 30, 2025
Massive Eviction Drive Clears Encroachments in Assam’s Bakrikuchi Village

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, JUNE 30: A massive eviction drive was conducted on Monday in Bakrikuchi village, which comes under Barkhetri in the Nalbari district of Assam, as part of the state government’s drive to restore government land which has been occupied illegally. The district administration evacuated more than 450 bighas of land that was in illegal possession for years.

The operation was conducted in Dag No. 106 of Uttar Barkhetri Mouza and covered around 452 bighas, 1 katha, and 14 lechas of government land. In the operation, 93 houses erected by encroachers in 82 bighas of land were razed to the ground. The demolition was carried out using heavy machinery such as bulldozers.

Strict security was ensured throughout the operation, with a big deployment of police personnel sent to maintain law and order. The administration declared that numerous affected families had already started moving as early as Sunday, voluntarily breaking down their settlements in anticipation of the eviction. A majority had moved to adjacent places by Monday.

The removal area also contains major community infrastructure like a government primary school and a mosque, where locals are worried about the social consequences of displacement. People were worried about the impact on education and religion in the locality.

This eviction campaign is one of a larger state policy aimed at reclaiming government land from encroaching illegal settlers. Such campaigns have been conducted in various districts over the past few months as part of an ongoing campaign by the Assam government to assert land rights and reclaim government properties.

