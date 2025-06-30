Shillong Woman Alleges Online Job Scam, Receives Threats After Company Disappears

HT DIGITAL

SHILLONG, JUNE 30: Canara Lyngdoh, a Shillong, Meghalaya resident, has made serious charges against a US-based internet company, Look Culture Media Limited (LCML), accusing it of cheating her and many others after the company suddenly shut shop on June 25, 2025. Lyngdoh, who had joined LCML as a Group Assistant on October 31, 2024, is now at the eye of a brewing storm and death threats from people who want to get their investments refunded.

When speaking to journalists, Lyngdoh explained that she had been approached by one Annabella, a representative of the company, at a low point in her life. Having lost her store and out of work, she was desperate for employment. The LCML job appeared to be a lifeline. She paid a onboarding amount of ₹2,250, which the company promised to refund within a month, and was guaranteed a decent but steady income of ₹75 per day, amounting to ₹6,600 per month.

Emboldened by the hope of financial security, Lyngdoh worked tirelessly in her new role, putting in 13 to 14 hours a day. She was cautious in the beginning, but her Internet search turned up nothing suspicious. To enhance the confidence of others, she posted apparently official certificates that she had downloaded from the LCML website. She became more confident after the company held charity events and job fairs in Guwahati and Siliguri—events she participated in, further portraying an air of legitimacy.

LCML, over the years, introduced different investment plans that involved more investors. One involved a ₹6,600 investment, guaranteeing a return of ₹660 every day. Another promised ₹700 per day after investing ₹20,300 for one month. The biggest plan assured that ₹1 lakh investment would fetch ₹11 lakh in August. Lyngdoh, a mother and widow, invested her savings and urged others to invest similarly because she was hoping to secure a future for her children.

All changed on June 25 when LCML’s mobile application, without prior warning, went dead and all communication lines went down. Lyngdoh lost contact with Annabella and referred to another official, Robert Garry, said to be based in the United States. LCML’s internal regulations had, however, specifically banned direct contact with him.

“Since then, we’ve been left completely in the dark,” Lyngdoh said. While she is unsure of the total number of people affected by the alleged scam, she suspects the figure may be substantial. She has already filed a First Information Report (FIR) with the police and is urging others who suffered losses to come forward and join her in seeking legal redress.

Meanwhile, Lyngdoh is still receiving increasing threats from angry investors. “I beseech all not to visit my house. My mother is sick, and we are living in fear,” she appealed for empathy and support as she grapples with the consequences of what seems to be a massive online job and investment scam.