IMPHAL, Oct 22: Arms and ammunition were seized in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district, police said on Tuesday.

The seizures were made during an area domination exercise in Aigejang in the hill district, they said.

One each of .303 rifle, 9mm CMG with magazine, 9 mm pistol, SBBL along with two 51mm mortars, two hand grenades, five live ammunition, and two smoke grenades were seized, they added. (PTI)