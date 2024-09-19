35 C
Guwahati
Thursday, September 19, 2024
Manipur Bans Hunting and Trade of Amur Falcons to Protect Migratory Birds

In a bid to protect Amur Falcons, Manipur imposes a strict ban on their hunting and trade, ensuring the safety of these migratory birds.

Northeast
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

September 19, Thursday: In an important step toward wildlife conservation, the Manipur government has enforced a ban on the hunting and trade of Amur Falcons, a migratory bird species that visits the region annually. The ban, aimed at safeguarding the falcons during their migration, comes at a crucial time as these birds are targeted for illegal hunting and trading in various parts of the state.

Amur Falcons, known for their remarkable long-distance migration from Siberia to Southern Africa, make a stopover in Northeast India, particularly in Manipur and Nagaland. Unfortunately, they have been subjected to rampant hunting in the past, which has raised serious concerns among conservationists.

The new directive not only prohibits hunting but also restricts any form of trading involving the falcons. The Manipur Forest Department, along with local law enforcement agencies, has been tasked with monitoring and enforcing this ban strictly to prevent further harm to the species. Awareness campaigns have also been launched to educate local communities about the importance of protecting these birds.

The move has been widely welcomed by wildlife enthusiasts and conservation organizations, who have long advocated for stronger measures to protect migratory birds. The ban is expected to significantly reduce the threat to Amur Falcons during their stopover, ensuring that they can continue their journey safely.

With the hunting and trade of Amur Falcons now prohibited, Manipur hopes to set a precedent in wildlife protection, contributing to global efforts to conserve migratory bird species.

The Hills Times
The Hills Times
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
