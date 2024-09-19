Manipur Bans Hunting and Trade of Amur Falcons to Protect Migratory Birds

HT Digital

September 19, Thursday: In an important step toward wildlife conservation, the Manipur government has enforced a ban on the hunting and trade of Amur Falcons, a migratory bird species that visits the region annually. The ban, aimed at safeguarding the falcons during their migration, comes at a crucial time as these birds are targeted for illegal hunting and trading in various parts of the state.

Amur Falcons, known for their remarkable long-distance migration from Siberia to Southern Africa, make a stopover in Northeast India, particularly in Manipur and Nagaland. Unfortunately, they have been subjected to rampant hunting in the past, which has raised serious concerns among conservationists.

The new directive not only prohibits hunting but also restricts any form of trading involving the falcons. The Manipur Forest Department, along with local law enforcement agencies, has been tasked with monitoring and enforcing this ban strictly to prevent further harm to the species. Awareness campaigns have also been launched to educate local communities about the importance of protecting these birds.

The move has been widely welcomed by wildlife enthusiasts and conservation organizations, who have long advocated for stronger measures to protect migratory birds. The ban is expected to significantly reduce the threat to Amur Falcons during their stopover, ensuring that they can continue their journey safely.

With the hunting and trade of Amur Falcons now prohibited, Manipur hopes to set a precedent in wildlife protection, contributing to global efforts to conserve migratory bird species.

