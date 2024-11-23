9th Amur Falcon Festival attracts visitors with enthusiasm

IMPHAL, Nov 22: The 9th Amur Falcon Festival was celebrated with great fervor at the Lower Ground in Tamenglong recently, drawing attention to the significance of wildlife conservation and the cultural heritage of the region. The event, organized by the district administration of Tamenglong, the forest department, and the Rainforest Club Tamenglong, was graced by Awangbow Newmai, minister of water resource and relief & disaster management, alongside Janghemlung Panmei, Tamenglong MLA, and N. Ganesh, IFS, DFO, Working Plan.

The festival saw the auspicious presence of Phungyar MLA Leishiyo Keishing, district-level officers, leaders from civil society organizations, students, and representatives from Amur Falcon roasting villages. The event commenced with vibrant performances, including the Rih Laem dance by the Khunchung Dance Troupe, Phalong and a cultural dance by the Puching Dance Troupe, showcasing the rich cultural tapestry of the region.

- Advertisement -

In his welcome address, Dr L Angshim Dangshawa, deputy commissioner of Tamenglong, commended the villagers for their commitment to protecting the amur falcon, emphasizing the critical role of students as future guardians of the species.

The program also featured a documentary video produced by the Rainforest Club Tamenglong, highlighting the majestic amur falcon and its habitat.

Notably, two amur falcons, named Guangram and Chiuluan 2, were satellite tagged by the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI), underscoring the ongoing efforts to study and protect these migratory birds.

Janghemlung Panmei urged citizens to adhere to their fundamental duties and proudly shared his personal commitment to conservation, stating he has never tasted or eaten Amur Falcon. He called for the dissemination of the message that Tamenglong is a protector of the Amur Falcon, reaching out to communities in China and Siberia. He also urged the forest department to educate the public about laws protecting forests and wildlife.

The festival included the distribution of prizes and awards to students excelling in various competitions related to the Amur Falcon Festival, including essay and painting contests, fostering a spirit of creativity and awareness among the youth.

- Advertisement -

In his address, Awangbow Newmai highlighted that since 2015, Tamenglong has been a beacon of hope for the protection of the Amur Falcon, with the satellite tagging of 5-6 birds putting the region on the global map for wildlife conservation. He encouraged the people to strive for greater independence and self-reliance rather than relying excessively on government support. He emphasized the need for constructive dialogue between the public and leaders to foster development and progress.

To culminate the festival, an evening concert titled “Rhythm of Migration” featured renowned artists, including GMP the Band, Thangmeiso Shinglai, Alamle Heraang, and Mathiuhuam Kamei, who entertained the audience with captivating performances, further enriching the festive atmosphere.

The 9th Amur Falcon Festival not only celebrated the cultural heritage of Tamenglong but also reinforced the community’s commitment to wildlife conservation, ensuring that the amur falcon continues to soar in the skies above. (NNN)