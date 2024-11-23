17 C
Guwahati
Saturday, November 23, 2024
type here...

9th Amur Falcon Festival attracts visitors with enthusiasm

Two amur falcons, named Guangram and Chiuluan 2, were satellite tagged by the Wildlife Trust of India

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

IMPHAL, Nov 22: The 9th Amur Falcon Festival was celebrated with great fervor at the Lower Ground in Tamenglong recently, drawing attention to the significance of wildlife conservation and the cultural heritage of the region. The event, organized by the district administration of Tamenglong, the forest department, and the Rainforest Club Tamenglong, was graced by Awangbow Newmai, minister of water resource and relief & disaster management, alongside Janghemlung Panmei, Tamenglong MLA, and N. Ganesh, IFS, DFO, Working Plan.

The festival saw the auspicious presence of Phungyar MLA Leishiyo Keishing, district-level officers, leaders from civil society organizations, students, and representatives from Amur Falcon roasting villages. The event commenced with vibrant performances, including the Rih Laem dance by the Khunchung Dance Troupe, Phalong and a cultural dance by the Puching Dance Troupe, showcasing the rich cultural tapestry of the region.

- Advertisement -

In his welcome address, Dr L Angshim Dangshawa, deputy commissioner of Tamenglong, commended the villagers for their commitment to protecting the amur falcon, emphasizing the critical role of students as future guardians of the species.
The program also featured a documentary video produced by the Rainforest Club Tamenglong, highlighting the majestic amur falcon and its habitat.

Related Posts:

Notably, two amur falcons, named Guangram and Chiuluan 2, were satellite tagged by the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI), underscoring the ongoing efforts to study and protect these migratory birds.

Janghemlung Panmei urged citizens to adhere to their fundamental duties and proudly shared his personal commitment to conservation, stating he has never tasted or eaten Amur Falcon. He called for the dissemination of the message that Tamenglong is a protector of the Amur Falcon, reaching out to communities in China and Siberia. He also urged the forest department to educate the public about laws protecting forests and wildlife.

The festival included the distribution of prizes and awards to students excelling in various competitions related to the Amur Falcon Festival, including essay and painting contests, fostering a spirit of creativity and awareness among the youth.

- Advertisement -

In his address, Awangbow Newmai highlighted that since 2015, Tamenglong has been a beacon of hope for the protection of the Amur Falcon, with the satellite tagging of 5-6 birds putting the region on the global map for wildlife conservation. He encouraged the people to strive for greater independence and self-reliance rather than relying excessively on government support. He emphasized the need for constructive dialogue between the public and leaders to foster development and progress.

To culminate the festival, an evening concert titled “Rhythm of Migration” featured renowned artists, including GMP the Band, Thangmeiso Shinglai, Alamle Heraang, and Mathiuhuam Kamei, who entertained the audience with captivating performances, further enriching the festive atmosphere.

The 9th Amur Falcon Festival not only celebrated the cultural heritage of Tamenglong but also reinforced the community’s commitment to wildlife conservation, ensuring that the amur falcon continues to soar in the skies above. (NNN)

10 Beautiful Lakes In Northeast India To Visit In November And December
10 Beautiful Lakes In Northeast India To Visit In November And December
7 Places In India To See Cherry Blossom
7 Places In India To See Cherry Blossom
10 Most Iconic Tourist Spots In Rajasthan
10 Most Iconic Tourist Spots In Rajasthan
Drinking How Much Beer Weekly Is Safe For Health
Drinking How Much Beer Weekly Is Safe For Health
7 Beautiful Places In India That Resemble Famous International Destinations
7 Beautiful Places In India That Resemble Famous International Destinations

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

23 November, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Beautiful Lakes In Northeast India To Visit In November And December 7 Places In India To See Cherry Blossom 10 Most Iconic Tourist Spots In Rajasthan Drinking How Much Beer Weekly Is Safe For Health 7 Beautiful Places In India That Resemble Famous International Destinations