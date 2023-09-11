Manipur cabinet approves Permanent Housing scheme for the displaced people

IMPHAL, Sept 10: The Manipur cabinet convened a
meeting recently at the cabinet hall of the chief
minister’s secretariat, Imphal. The meeting approved the
Permanent Housing Scheme for the displaced people,
extension of ‘Disturbed Area’ status, the approval of the
Manipur Compensation Scheme for Women
Victims/Survivors of Sexual Assault/Other Crimes, 2023
and many others, a DIPR report said.
The cabinet also condemned the “unwanted actions” of
the central security forces against civilians on Friday. The
cabinet also resolved to apprise about the incident to the
Centre, the report also said.
Addressing to media persons after the meeting at his
residence at Lamphel Sana Keithel on Saturday
afternoon, IPR minister Dr Sapam Ranjan said that the
state cabinet approved the Permanent Housing scheme
for the displaced persons whose houses were burnt
down or damaged in the unfortunate incidents starting
from May 3 in Manipur.
As per police reports, a total of 4806 houses were
burned/destroyed across the state, he added.
The cabinet also decided to build houses wherever the
atmosphere is conducive for the affected people to
return to their original places. For the first initial phase,
around 1000 permanent houses will be constructed with
an estimated cost of around of Rs 75 crores. This would
be done across all the affected districts of the state, the
IPR minister further added.
The minister said the amount to be spent on the house
would be Rs 10 lakhs for pucca houses; Rs 7 lakh for
semi-pucca houses and Rs 5 lakhs for kuccha houses. The
fund will be given in two equal installments, i.e 50 % will
be given prior to initiation of the construction, and the
second phase will be given later.
In the meeting, the cabinet also approved the extension
of the “Disturbed Areas” in status quo for another six
months.
The Manipur Compensation Scheme for Women
Victims/Survivors of Sexual Assault/Other Crimes, 2023
was discussed in detail and was also approved by the
State Cabinet.
Among the other agendas discussed included the
approval of setting up of the directorate of medical
education under the health department. The creation of
one assistant sub-inspector post for Paonam Lily Chanu,
the Manipuri archer, who made the country proud, was
also approved by the cabinet, said the IPR minister.
