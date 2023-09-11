Manipur cabinet approves Permanent Housing scheme for the displaced people

IMPHAL, Sept 10: The Manipur cabinet convened a

meeting recently at the cabinet hall of the chief

minister’s secretariat, Imphal. The meeting approved the

Permanent Housing Scheme for the displaced people,

extension of ‘Disturbed Area’ status, the approval of the

Manipur Compensation Scheme for Women

Victims/Survivors of Sexual Assault/Other Crimes, 2023

and many others, a DIPR report said.

The cabinet also condemned the “unwanted actions” of

the central security forces against civilians on Friday. The

cabinet also resolved to apprise about the incident to the

Centre, the report also said.

Addressing to media persons after the meeting at his

residence at Lamphel Sana Keithel on Saturday

afternoon, IPR minister Dr Sapam Ranjan said that the

state cabinet approved the Permanent Housing scheme

for the displaced persons whose houses were burnt

down or damaged in the unfortunate incidents starting

from May 3 in Manipur.

As per police reports, a total of 4806 houses were

burned/destroyed across the state, he added.

The cabinet also decided to build houses wherever the

atmosphere is conducive for the affected people to

return to their original places. For the first initial phase,

around 1000 permanent houses will be constructed with

an estimated cost of around of Rs 75 crores. This would

be done across all the affected districts of the state, the

IPR minister further added.

The minister said the amount to be spent on the house

would be Rs 10 lakhs for pucca houses; Rs 7 lakh for

semi-pucca houses and Rs 5 lakhs for kuccha houses. The

fund will be given in two equal installments, i.e 50 % will

be given prior to initiation of the construction, and the

second phase will be given later.

In the meeting, the cabinet also approved the extension

of the “Disturbed Areas” in status quo for another six

months.

The Manipur Compensation Scheme for Women

Victims/Survivors of Sexual Assault/Other Crimes, 2023

was discussed in detail and was also approved by the

State Cabinet.

Among the other agendas discussed included the

approval of setting up of the directorate of medical

education under the health department. The creation of

one assistant sub-inspector post for Paonam Lily Chanu,

the Manipuri archer, who made the country proud, was

also approved by the cabinet, said the IPR minister.

