Wednesday, December 18, 2024
Manipur CM appreciates Rs 777 cr from Centre for NH 102A widening

IMPHAL, Dec 17: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union minister of transport and highways Nitin Gadkari for sanctioning an amount of Rs 777.61 crore for the development of the Shangshak-Tengnoupal stretch of NH-102A in the state.

In a post on X, Singh said, “I express my sincere gratitude to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji for his unwavering commitment to the development of Manipur and I thank Hon’ble Minister of Transport & Highways, Shri @nitin_gadkari ji for sanctioning the budget of Rs 777.61 crore for Shangshak-Tengnoupal Road (Package-3) section of National Highway-102A in Manipur.”

“This will help fulfill the goal to unlock the potential of sustainable development in the state by advancing economic growth, connectivity, and enhancing of eco-tourism in the region,” he added.

Gadkari, in an X post earlier in the day, announced the sanction of the amount.

“In Manipur, we have sanctioned a budget of Rs 777.61 crore for the widening and improvement of the Shangshak-Tengnoupal Road (Package-3) section of National Highway-102A. This initiative, under the Annual Plan 2024-25, will upgrade the existing single-lane road to a two-lane configuration with a hard shoulder,” the Union minister said.

“Spanning 48 kilometres, the project commences at Khonglo and terminates at Kasom-Khullen. The road serves as a vital link between two key districts of Manipur, Ukhrul and Kamjong. This development is poised to enhance road capacity and service quality, significantly lowering vehicle operating costs for users. Furthermore, it is expected to catalyse the growth of tourism, thereby contributing to the socio-economic advancement of the state,” he added. (PTI)

