Centre allocates Rs 81,540 cr for 190 NH projects in Northeast

HT Digital
GUWAHATI, Dec 19: Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, announced a significant milestone for infrastructure development in the Northeast, revealing that 190 National Highway projects, spanning a total length of 3,856 kilometers and at a sanctioned cost of Rs 81,540 crore, are currently under construction across the region, Gadkari informed on Thursday.
Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Minister stated that these projects are aimed at bridging the infrastructure gap in the Northeast.
Meanwhile, all ongoing works are scheduled for completion by September 2028.
Additionally, he informed that state-wise and year-wise allocations have been made for these projects, with a total allocation of Rs 19,338 crore set aside for National Highway works in the Northeast for the 2024-25 financial year.
Meanwhile, Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu lauded the government’s focus on the region’s development.
In a post on X, he described it as a “historic milestone post-independence” and extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Gadkari for their unwavering support to the Northeast.
“This is truly a historic milestone post-independence, addressing the road infrastructure gap in the North East region. Heartfelt gratitude to Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi ji and Hon. Union Minister Shri @nitin_gadkari Ji for their unwavering commitment and support to the development of the NE region,” Khandu wrote.