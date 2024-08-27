Manipur CM condemns attack on Michael Lamjathang’s home as ‘cowardice’

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 27: Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has strongly condemned the recent attack on the house of BJP spokesperson and Thadou community leader, Michael Lamjathang Haokip, a press release informed on Tuesday.

As per reports, the attack took place in Churachandpur district following Michael’s participation in a TV discussion on “Kuki Supremacy and Its Propaganda.”

Meanwhile, in a statement on the micro-blogging site X, the Chief Minister described the incident as an “act of cowardice,” adding, “The attack carried out on the family members of Micheal Lamjathang, a leader of the Thadou community, the oldest among the ethnic tribes of Manipur, as well as a BJP spokesperson by vandalizing his house was an act of cowardice.”

The Chief Minister also expressed grave concern, stating that the assault on Michael Lamjathang, a prominent figure from one of the recognized tribes, poses a direct challenge to the unity and integrity of the state.

He further assured that those responsible would face legal action, emphasizing that any attacks on Manipur’s recognized tribes would not be tolerated.

Additionally, the Thadou Community International (TCI) also condemned the attack, revealing that around thirty armed miscreants targeted Michael’s home in Peniel village, firing several rounds and setting parts of the property on fire.

Subsequently, a video surfaced on social media shortly after the incident, showing a man threatening Michael’s life.

This marks the second attack on Michael’s home in just over a year, following a similar incident in May 2023.