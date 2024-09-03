Manipur CM condemns drone attacks on civilians, security forces; calls it ‘terrorism’

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 3: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has strongly condemned the deployment of drones to target civilian populations and security personnel, labeling it an act of terrorism, a press release informed on Tuesday.

In a statement shared on his micro-blogging site X account, Singh characterized these attacks as acts of cowardice and emphasized that the state government regards such unprovoked aggression with utmost seriousness.

He wrote, “Dropping of bombs on civilian population and security forces by using drones is an act of terrorism and I condemn such cowardly acts in the strongest terms.”

The Chief Minister also pledged that appropriate measures would be implemented to address these terrorist actions directed at the indigenous community.

“Manipur state government takes such unprovoked assault with utmost seriousness and will take up necessary response to fight such forms of terrorism upon the indigenous population”, he added.

Meanwhile, Singh rejected all forms of violence and urged the citizens of Manipur to come together in opposition to hatred, division, and separatism.

“We denounce all forms of violence, and the people of Manipur shall unite together against hate, division and separatism”, the Chief Minister further stated.

The state police officials are currently conducting an investigation to determine the individuals responsible and to evaluate the security ramifications of this troubling incident.