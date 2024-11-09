19 C
Manipur CM discusses effective utilisation of funds with Finance Commission

IMPHAL, Nov 8: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said he held discussions with the 16th Finance Commission on Friday on effective utilisation of funds provided through centrally provided schemes.

The visiting team of the Commission is led by its Chairman Dr Arvid Panagariya.

“Discussions were held on the effective utilisation of the funds provided to the state through Centrally Sponsored Schemes, proposals for grant-in-aids towards development of various sectors, and execution of specific projects, etc. in order to bring an economic transformation in the state,” Singh said in a post on X.

Singh chaired the meeting held at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

“A large part of the focus (of the meeting) was on the finances including what is expenditures in relation to the GSDP, outstanding liabilities in proportion to GSDP, what is the fiscal deficit etc,” Panagariya said later.

Besides the chief minister, those who attended the meeting included several members of his Cabinet, the chief secretary and other senior officials.

“(It is also discussed in the meeting) how finances are doing and how finances are expected to evolve in the next several years,” the Finance Commission head said.

Panagariya also said that the Commission will sympathetically look into the cases of all northeastern states as was done by past panels. (PTI)

