Manipur CM pays tributes to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary

IMPHAL, Dec 25: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday paid tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary.

He said the former PM’s principles and teachings have inspired the building of a robust economy for this nation.

- Advertisement -

In a post on X, Singh said “Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji has been a pivotal figure in shaping India’s diplomacy and national security, while continuing to serve as a source of guidance and wisdom to all of us..

“His principles and teachings have inspired the building of a robust economy for this nation, serving as an enduring source of motivation for the generations to come” Singh added..

Singh in another post also extended his greetings on the occasion of Good Governance Day.

Singh said “This day, observed in honour of the birth anniversary of former PM and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji, reminds us of the importance of transparent, accountable, and people-centric governance. Let us reaffirm our dedication to building a state where governance empowers every citizen and paves the way for a brighter future.” (PTI)

- Advertisement -