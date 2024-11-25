Poppy planters pose threat to Liangmai Naga land: Makhan Village Authority

IMPHAL, Nov 24: The Makhan Village Authority said that a “pervasive encroachment” into Makhan Liangmai Naga land by opium poppy planters i.e. “some Kuki groups and individuals has tremendously given a hardship to the land owners.

The Makhan Village Authority said that any attempt to take advantage of the Makhan village’s reputation for clemency armored by pillared character shall be met with shielding and justifying retaliation.

“On November 20, 2024 (precisely at 11:30 am), after umpteen reiterations, coupled with a prior and official communication to the superintendent of Police (SP) of Kangpokpi, the Makhan village “young volunteers” going alongside the Additional SP of Kangpokpi and his team of police personnel were manhandled right on the mission spot,” the village authority alleged. “The planters, i.e. some Kuki groups, of Papaver somniferum, commonly known as poppy, wielding guns and weapons, rushed devilishly to the volunteers and the police team and then damaged the equipments and hardwares brought to cut off the poppy plants, and thereby incapacitating the mission”, it added.

The young Makhan village volunteers had to retreat traumatized by the gun brandishing by the poppy planters, the village authority also said. “They were on this mission, apart from the SP Kangpokpi’s proposal because of two reasons: to guide the Addl SP Kangpokpi and his team on the difficult, unfamiliar terrain, and to show solidarity to the Manipur Government’s Mission on ’war on drugs’”, the Makhan Village Authority informed.

This subversion of the authority of the Manipur State police is a corrupted depravity meted out not only to the government but to the universal fight against drugs and their menace, it stated.

The Addl SP of Kangpokpi and his team literally running away from the hooligans, i.e. the poppy planters, was a complete mockery of their arms and uniform, the Makhan Village Authority stated. The volunteers were left flabbergasted on seeing the police personnel displaying not a single restraint upon the violent poppy planters, it also said. This manhandling must have been an unprecedented case in the Manipur Government’s fight and struggle against poppy cultivation and drugs, the village authority stated.

The Makhan village, initially, sought a peaceful disposition, believing that those Kuki groups and individuals would conform to the convention of cultured demeanor of transacting conversations and dialogues, the Makhan Village Authority said. “We could have ended things by our competence and ability. But our belief in the government’s machinery and agencies was stronger until this very moment,” it also stated. “But this very act of transgression, trampling our faith in peace and harmony, by those Kuki groups and individuals shall not be tolerated,” it cautioned.

The Makhan Village Authority then said, “We give the government a period of 4 days from the release of this press statement to take up a fleet-footed action to destroy the poppy plants from our Makhan Liangmai Naga land and arrest those Kuki poppy cartel groups and individuals who brandished their arms and weapons on the young volunteers and damaged the equipments”. Failing to comply on the above given timeline will only turn things repulsive and abominable, it further cautioned.

“Any repercussions out of this critical status quo shall be borne by the government,” the village authority added. (NNN)