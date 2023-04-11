Manipur Congress Submits Memo To Chief Electoral Officer

IMPHAL, April 10 (NNN): The Congress party in Manipur submitted a memorandum to the chief electoral officer of Manipur seeking rechecking of electoral rolls of all the 60 assembly constituencies in the state, while alleging multiple entries of electors.

There were 1,33,553 similar photo entries in the different polling stations of 60 assembly constituencies in the state, the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) pointed out in the memorandum.

The memorandum was submitted by a team of MPCC members led by chairman of its legal department S Shyamcharan on Monday after meeting with the CEO in his office chamber in Lamphelpat in Imphal.

The MPCC raised the demand for rechecking the alleged multiple entries of electors in the electoral roll under the rules 26 of Registration of Electors Rules, 1960 (Multiple Entries of Electors in different Electoral Rolls), the legal cell chairman told reporters after coming out of the CEO office.

He said that in an analysis of the latest electoral roll published by the authority of the state CEO, photos of as many as 1,33,553 electors were similar.

“Such multiple entries of electors in the electoral roll will create a problem in conducting free and fair elections in the state”, Shyamcharan observed.

He added that the CEO was convinced to take up necessary actions to recheck the electoral roll and delete the multiple entries.

Responding to the memorandum, the CEO informed the MPCC team that processes for deletion of over 50,000 multiple entries was almost completed and rechecking of multiple entries is in progress, the Congress official said.

He doubted that wrong entries of names with the photo in the different electoral rolls of 60 assembly constituencies in the state were done by certain vested interest persons to take political advantages.