MPCC chief writes to ECI for security arrangements in polling stations

IMPHAL, April 29: Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Meghachandra Keisham on Monday wrote letters to the Election Commission of India and the chief electoral officer of Manipur, stressing the need for stringent security arrangements in six polling stations where the re-polls are to be conducted on Tuesday.

Election conducting authorities in Manipur are all set for the smooth conduct of the fresh polls at six polling stations of the Outer Manipur (ST) Parliamentary constituency on Tuesday (April 30)

The fresh polls will be conducted at these six polling stations where the ECI had earlier declared as null and void the voting that was conducted on April 26. The second phase of the Lok Sabha elections were conducted in the remaining 848 polling stations across the 13 Assembly segments under the outer Lok Sabha seat from Manipur.

The polling stations where fresh polls will be held are four – 44/20-Shangshak A, 44/36-Ukhrul (A), 44/41-Ukhrul (D-I) and 44/50-Ukhrul (F) in Ukhrul Assembly segment, one – 45/50-Chingai – in Chingai AC, and one -47/33-Oinam (A1) in Karong assembly constituency of Senapati district.

The ECI had ordered the fresh poll in these polling stations after incidents of violence resulted in the destruction of the EVMs and other polling materials on April 26.

Polling officials along with the security personnel, who were dispatched from the district headquarters for the purpose have reached their respective polling stations in the afternoon on Monday, said a source in the office of the CEO Manipur.

It added that adequate security arrangements have been put in place for the smooth conduct of the poll.

The general administrative department of the state government also announced a public holiday on re-poll day for the public offices, educational institutions, autonomous bodies, etc. and paid holiday for commercial and private undertakings located within the six polling stations where the re-poll would be conducted on April 30.

Informing this at a news conference, the MPCC chief said that there were reports of armed individuals congregating in significant numbers in the areas designated for re-polling.

“It is a matter of grave concern as the armed individuals are likely to intimidate voters to cast their votes in favour of the candidate of their choice,” he said.

Meghachandra also expressed concern about the potential incidents of booth capturing or coercion to deter voters from participating.

As such, there is an urgent need for enhanced security measures, he added.

The MPCC leader recalled the instances of violence including manhandling of women who protested against the electoral malpractices in these polling stations on the poll day.

In view of these earlier ugly incidents, the Congress leader demanded comprehensive security measures involving both Central and state security forces.

Meghachandra further demanded the presence of an executive magistrate each in all the polling stations to ensure immediate action in maintaining the sanctity of the election model code of conduct. (NNN)