11 polling stations in inner constituency in Manipur recommended for repoll

IMPHAL, April 21: Amid hordes of condemnations pouring in on the incidents of violence at various polling stations on poll day, the chief electoral officer (CEO) Manipur on Saturday recommended repoll in eleven polling stations in Inner Parliamentary constituency.

The polling stations recommended in Inner Parliamentary constituency for fresh polls were 3/11 Moirang Kampu Sajeb Upper Primary School, 5/31 Khongman Zone 5, 10/1 Iroisemba Upper Primary School (Eastern Wing), 10/6 Iroisemba Upper Primary School (Western Wing), 10/7 Iroisemba Upper Primary School (Middle Wing),18/22 Kaidem Makha, 3/21 S Ibobi Primary School, 4/43 Bamon Kampu Upper Primary School, 4/46 Irilbung High School (South Wing), 4/45 Irilbung High School (South wing) and 4/44 Pioneer Academy (Bamon Kampu).

Citing interruption by mobs during the polling that led to the destruction of EVMs in these polling stations, the CEO Manipur office made the recommendation for fresh polls, in a letter to the Election Commission of India (ECI) on April 19, the poll day itself.

The CEO office made the recommendation based on a report submitted by the Returning Officer (RO) of the Inner Manipur Parliamentary.

The RO stated that the polls taken on April 19 in these polling stations were vitiated to such an extent that the results of the poll there cannot be ascertained.

The fresh poll only in six polling stations was against the number demanded by the Manipur Congress and RPI (Athawale). The MPCC had demanded fresh polls in as many as 36 polling stations while the RPI (A) in 20 polling stations where they alleged malpractices like proxy voting and disturbances by armed miscreants during the poll hours.

The MPCC demanded fresh polls in three polling stations in Heingang Assembly segment and Khurai Assembly segment, four in Kshetrigao AC, five in Thongju AC, six in Keirao AC and one each in Andro AC and Yaiskul AC.

Amid incidents of violence, the voting for the Inner Manipur Parliamentary seat was held on Friday along with 15 Assembly segments falling under Outer Manipur Parliamentary seat with an overall 68.62% voter turnout record.

The office of the chief electoral officer (CEO) Manipur said it has recorded an overall turnout of 68.62 % at 5 pm. It added that in the Inner Manipur Parliamentary constituency, 72.32% voter turnout was recorded while 61.98 % in the Outer Manipur (ST) Parliamentary constituency. (NNN)