30 C
Guwahati
Thursday, June 6, 2024
type here...

Manipur court sentences two drug smugglers to ten years imprisonment

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 5: A court in Manipur has sentenced two drug smugglers to ten years of rigorous imprisonment, along with a fine of Rs 1 lakh each, in two separate cases related to trafficking of brown sugar and Spasmo Proxyvon (SP) capsules.

- Advertisement -

The special NDPS court, presided over by Monalisa Maibam, convicted Khupal Khongsai (65) and Md Safiqur Rahman (31) under Section 21(C) of the NDPS Act 1985.

This section of the NDPS Act prohibits the production, cultivation, sale, purchase, transport, storage, or consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance.

According to court records, Khupal Khongsai, a resident of Ukhrul district in Manipur, was arrested by the Narcotic and Affairs of Border (NAB) with 3.045 kg of brown sugar from Kanglatongbi in Kangpokpi district on October 20, 2022.

Meanwhile, Md Safiqur Rahman was apprehended by the Manipur police on August 5, 2013, in possession of 16,200 Spasmo Proxyvon capsules from the Sekmai Bazaar area.

- Advertisement -

Rahman hails from Lilong Tairen Makhong in Thoubal district of Manipur.

The judge sentenced them to ten years of rigorous imprisonment each and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

In case of non-payment of the fine, they will have to serve an additional three months in jail.

10 hills stations in north-east India to visit
10 hills stations in north-east India to visit
10 Must-Visit Places In Kerala During Monsoons
10 Must-Visit Places In Kerala During Monsoons
8 Places You Must Visit in Darjeeling
8 Places You Must Visit in Darjeeling
Top Travel Destinations In India For June-July
Top Travel Destinations In India For June-July
10 Must-Visit World Heritage Sites In India
10 Must-Visit World Heritage Sites In India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

06 June, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 hills stations in north-east India to visit 10 Must-Visit Places In Kerala During Monsoons 8 Places You Must Visit in Darjeeling Top Travel Destinations In India For June-July 10 Must-Visit World Heritage Sites In India