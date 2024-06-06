Manipur court sentences two drug smugglers to ten years imprisonment

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 5: A court in Manipur has sentenced two drug smugglers to ten years of rigorous imprisonment, along with a fine of Rs 1 lakh each, in two separate cases related to trafficking of brown sugar and Spasmo Proxyvon (SP) capsules.

The special NDPS court, presided over by Monalisa Maibam, convicted Khupal Khongsai (65) and Md Safiqur Rahman (31) under Section 21(C) of the NDPS Act 1985.

This section of the NDPS Act prohibits the production, cultivation, sale, purchase, transport, storage, or consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance.

According to court records, Khupal Khongsai, a resident of Ukhrul district in Manipur, was arrested by the Narcotic and Affairs of Border (NAB) with 3.045 kg of brown sugar from Kanglatongbi in Kangpokpi district on October 20, 2022.

Meanwhile, Md Safiqur Rahman was apprehended by the Manipur police on August 5, 2013, in possession of 16,200 Spasmo Proxyvon capsules from the Sekmai Bazaar area.

Rahman hails from Lilong Tairen Makhong in Thoubal district of Manipur.

The judge sentenced them to ten years of rigorous imprisonment each and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

In case of non-payment of the fine, they will have to serve an additional three months in jail.