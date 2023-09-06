Mizoram court sentences PWD engineer to 4 years imprisonment

AIZAWL, Sept 5: The special court (prevention of corruption

Act) on Tuesday sentenced a junior engineer (JE) of Mizoram

public works department to four years imprisonment and

imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh in a graft case.

Special judge HTC Lalrinchhana had convicted C Lalfakawma

under Section 409 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under

Section 13 (2) read with 13(1)(a) of (Prevention of Corruption

Act, 1988 on Monday.

The special court sentenced Lalfakawma under Section 409

of IPC to two years in jail with a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

It also sentenced the convict under Section 13 (2) read with

13 (1) (a) of PC Act, 1988 to four years of imprisonment with

a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

"Since he has no previous criminal records, both the

sentences except the fines shall run concurrently. Period of

detention of the offender in judicial custody, which he had

already undergone (if any), shall be set off as enjoined by

Section 428 of CrPC," the judgment said.

The convicted person was remanded to judicial custody and

sent to the Aizawl Central Jail after pronouncement of the

quantum of punishment.

Criminal cases against Lalfakawma was initiated on May 20,

2020 when a deputy secretary of PWD submitted a complaint

to Mizoram Lokayukta to investigate allegations that he had

taken money from contractors while he was posted at

Khawzawl subdivision.

As instructed by the Lokayukta, the state Anti-Corruption

Bureau (ACB) registered criminal cases and began

investigations into allegations that the accused took Rs 17

lakh from a contractor constructing a PMGSY road between

Rabung and Aiduzawl and Rs 3 lakh from a sub-contractor in

2018.

Though the contractor and sub-contractor were declared as

hostile prosecution witnesses by the prosecutors, the

contractor admitted that he deposited Rs 17 lakh in the bank

account of the accused as a loan.

The sub-contractor said he borrowed Rs 8 lakh from the JE

and paid back Rs 11 lakh as Lalfakawma required another

loan of Rs 3 lakh. (PTI)