Manipur crisis finds no mention in Presidents address: MPCC

IMPHAL, June 29: The Congress party in Manipur alleged that the recent address of the President of India in the joint seating of the Parliament with no mention about the crisis plaguing Manipur reflected Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s stoic silence on the issue.

Addressing a press conference at Congress Bhavan here on Saturday, Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) working president Kh Devbrata Singh said that President Droupadi Murmu had totally omitted the prevailing crisis that has been plaguing Manipur for more than a year now.

The Congress leader said that since the President delivered her address after getting approval from the Union cabinet, it is considered as the action plans of the Union government.

The MPCC strongly condemned the address of the President of India that “completely omitted the Manipur’s issue” as it reflected the Central government’s view toward the state.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been sidelining the crisis of Manipur for such a long time. Besides avoiding a visit to the crisis ridden state, the Prime Minister chose to remain silent on the issue till date,” he added.

- Advertisement -

The omission of the Manipur issue in the Presidential address hinted that the BJP-led NDA government would not bring up the issue in the house of the ongoing Parliament session for discussion, he said.

“The absence of the ongoing Manipur crisis in her address showed that the Centre is still hesitant to accept its failure to bring peace in Manipur,” the Congress leader further added. (NNN)