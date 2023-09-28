Manipur: CRPF to give security cover to CBI teams in state

Central Police Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will be providing security to the team of CBI which is investing the violence hit areas in Manipur, said an official on Thursday.

”Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has been given charge of security of CBI teams visiting various locations in Manipur for investigating purposes and collectionof evidence,” ANI quoted the official as saying.

- Advertisement -

A CBI team, headed by Special Director Ajay Bhatnagar, arrived in Imphal on Wednesday to conduct an inquiry into the reported abduction and subsequent demise of two students who had gone missing several days earlier.

In instances where cases have been formally lodged or transferred to the CBI, investigative teams are obligated to conduct on-site visits to the crime scene, reconstruct the sequence of events, gather forensic evidence, and subsequently dispatch it to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory for analysis.

At present, the CBI has officially filed 11 First Information Reports (FIRs), which encompass a range of cases, including the one involving the widely circulated video depicting the public humiliation of two young tribal women who were paraded naked.