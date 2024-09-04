31 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, September 4, 2024
Manipur Forces Seek NSG Aid as Militant Drones Drop Bombs

Manipur security forces turn to the National Security Guard (NSG) after militant drones drop bombs, raising concerns over new insurgent tactics in the conflict-ridden region.

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

September 4, Wednesday: In a concerning escalation of violence, security forces in Manipur have sought assistance from the National Security Guard (NSG) after drones operated by militants reportedly dropped bombs in the conflict-ridden state. The request for help comes as security agencies grapple with a new and sophisticated tactic by insurgent groups, which are increasingly using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to carry out attacks, posing a significant challenge to ground forces.

According to sources, several instances of drone bombings were reported over the past few weeks, primarily targeting security installations and personnel in sensitive areas. The use of drones marks a dangerous shift in the insurgents’ strategy, allowing them to bypass traditional defense mechanisms and strike with precision from a distance. The NSG, known for its specialized counter-terrorism skills and bomb disposal expertise, has been called upon to help neutralize the aerial threat and prevent further escalation.

The latest drone attacks have heightened concerns among residents and authorities alike, with many fearing an uptick in violence in the days to come. Security experts warn that the use of drones by militant groups could represent a significant turning point in the ongoing conflict in Manipur, underscoring the need for a coordinated and technologically advanced response.

The state government has intensified surveillance and patrolling in affected areas, while also urging citizens to remain vigilant. Efforts are underway to bolster air defense capabilities, and security forces are closely monitoring developments to assess and mitigate the threat posed by the insurgents’ new tactics.

As Manipur continues to navigate this emerging challenge, the involvement of the NSG highlights the severity of the situation and the complexities of maintaining peace in the volatile region.

