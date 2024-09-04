Gautam Gambhir Visits Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati

HT Digital

September 4, Wednesday: Gautam Gambhir, the former Indian cricketer and current Member of Parliament, visited the sacred Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Assam. The renowned sportsman and politician offered prayers at the ancient shrine, known for its spiritual significance and vibrant religious traditions.

Gambhir, who has been vocal about his deep-rooted faith, was seen performing rituals and seeking blessings from the presiding deity, Goddess Kamakhya, during his visit. His appearance at the temple drew considerable attention from devotees and visitors, who gathered to catch a glimpse of the celebrated cricketer.

The Kamakhya Temple, located atop the Nilachal Hill, is one of the most revered Shakti Peethas in India. It holds immense religious importance for Hindus and attracts millions of pilgrims each year. The temple is especially known for its annual Ambubachi Mela, a festival that celebrates the goddess’s fertility.

Gambhir, a two-time IPL-winning captain and a member of the 2011 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team, has transitioned smoothly into politics, where he continues to make his mark. His visit to the Kamakhya Temple is seen as a gesture of his continued engagement with cultural and spiritual practices, resonating with many of his supporters.

Following his visit, Gambhir expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to seek divine blessings at the historic temple, emphasizing the importance of faith and spirituality in his life. As his visit drew to a close, Gambhir interacted briefly with local devotees, sharing his thoughts on the significance of the temple and its place in India’s spiritual heritage.