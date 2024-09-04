31 C
Gautam Gambhir Visits Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati

Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir pays a visit to the revered Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, seeking blessings at the historic shrine.

Guwahati
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

September 4, Wednesday: Gautam Gambhir, the former Indian cricketer and current Member of Parliament, visited the sacred Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Assam. The renowned sportsman and politician offered prayers at the ancient shrine, known for its spiritual significance and vibrant religious traditions.

Gambhir, who has been vocal about his deep-rooted faith, was seen performing rituals and seeking blessings from the presiding deity, Goddess Kamakhya, during his visit. His appearance at the temple drew considerable attention from devotees and visitors, who gathered to catch a glimpse of the celebrated cricketer.

The Kamakhya Temple, located atop the Nilachal Hill, is one of the most revered Shakti Peethas in India. It holds immense religious importance for Hindus and attracts millions of pilgrims each year. The temple is especially known for its annual Ambubachi Mela, a festival that celebrates the goddess’s fertility.

Gambhir, a two-time IPL-winning captain and a member of the 2011 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team, has transitioned smoothly into politics, where he continues to make his mark. His visit to the Kamakhya Temple is seen as a gesture of his continued engagement with cultural and spiritual practices, resonating with many of his supporters.

Following his visit, Gambhir expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to seek divine blessings at the historic temple, emphasizing the importance of faith and spirituality in his life. As his visit drew to a close, Gambhir interacted briefly with local devotees, sharing his thoughts on the significance of the temple and its place in India’s spiritual heritage.

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
