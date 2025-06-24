Tripura now third fully literate state in India: CM

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, June 23: In a landmark achievement, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday declared Tripura as the third fully literate state in the country, marking a historic milestone in the state’s educational journey.

Speaking at a celebration organized under the ULLAS – Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan, Saha emphasized that the success of the literacy campaign must now be taken further by strengthening skill development among the newly literate and fostering self-reliance.

“Literacy is vital for realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047. Tripura achieving full literacy is not just a proud moment but also a significant milestone in our state’s development journey,” said the Chief Minister.

Tripura now joins Mizoram and Goa as the only three states in India to achieve full literacy.

Saha congratulated all stakeholders, particularly the Education Department, for their tireless efforts.

“This moment embodies the spirit of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas. We have seen that spirit come alive through this achievement,” he remarked.

Saha, who also holds the Education portfolio, credited the Union Ministry of Education for providing a robust framework and consistent support for the campaign.

Citing data to illustrate Tripura’s remarkable progress, he noted, “In 1961, our literacy rate was just 20.24%. It rose to 60.44% in 1991, 73.19% in 2001, and 87.22% in 2011. Under the Nav Bharat Literacy Programme through the ULLAS initiative, the state achieved a literacy rate of 93.7% in 2023–24, which further rose to 95.6% in 2024–25. This figure is expected to go even higher with a comprehensive survey.”

Saha also stressed the need for continued efforts, especially in rural and underserved areas.

“When parents are illiterate, they dream of an education for their children. Today, even educated children are inspiring their parents to learn. This campaign is not just about literacy—it’s a social movement,” he said.

He highlighted the widespread participation in the program, with 943 Social Consciousness Centres established across all blocks and villages, supported by 2,228 volunteer teachers.

Students, retired educators, and local communities are also actively contributing.

Sharing the impact of recent assessments, Dr. Saha informed that on March 17, 2024, a total of 4,597 people appeared for the Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Assessment Test, with 3,581 passing.

On December 29, 2024, 13,909 out of 14,179 candidates passed, and in March 2025, 5,819 of 5,896 candidates successfully cleared the test.

“In this united effort lies the key to a more educated, empowered, and prosperous Tripura,” he concluded.