Manipur Governor meets Murmu over flood in Manipur

IMPHAL, June 17: Governor of Manipur, Anusuiya Uikey apprised President of India, Droupadi Murmu at Rastrapati Bhawan in New Delhi recently with regard to the aftermath flood situation in Manipur. The Governor sought help from the President in this regard, a note from the Raj Bhavan said today.

Flood has wreaked havoc in Manipur and the relief and rescue works are being taken up by the State and Central agencies.

Informing about the hardships faced by the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in various relief camps in the State, the Governor requested the President for taking up immediate action for resettlement of the displaced people to their respective places, the note also said.

The Manipur Governor also requested the President for providing financial assistance for the displaced people in the State.

The Governor invited the President to attend the Convocation Ceremony of Manipur University. The Governor also met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Rastrapati Bhavan and requested for providing financial assistance to the State of Manipur, the Raj Bhavan added.

“After giving a patience hearing to the Governor, the President assured to extend all possible assistance to Manipur. (NNN)